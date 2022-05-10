Indiana 82, Minnesota 76

MINNESOTA (76)
McCoughtry 2-3 2-2 6, Shepard 4-10 2-3 10, Fowles 12-17 2-4 26, Powers 1-10 2-5 4, Turner 3-12 0-0 6, Carleton 4-8 0-0 8, Davis 1-1 0-0 2, Milic 0-2 0-0 0, Banham 5-14 0-0 14. Totals 32-77 8-14 76.
INDIANA (82)
N.Smith 4-9 0-3 9, T.Mitchell 3-8 1-1 7, A.Smith 4-6 0-1 9, Henderson 3-6 2-2 8, K.Mitchell 9-16 4-4 26, Engstler 0-4 0-0 0, Egbo 2-4 0-0 4, Dangerfield 3-7 4-4 10, Vivians 3-10 0-0 9. Totals 31-70 11-15 82.
|Minnesota
|21
|18
|19
|18
|—
|76
|Indiana
|12
|36
|17
|17
|—
|82
3-Point Goals_Minnesota 4-19 (Banham 4-11, Turner 0-1, Carleton 0-2, Shepard 0-2, Powers 0-3), Indiana 9-20 (K.Mitchell 4-7, Vivians 3-5, A.Smith 1-1, N.Smith 1-2, T.Mitchell 0-1, Dangerfield 0-2, Engstler 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 40 (Fowles 14), Indiana 34 (Egbo 8). Assists_Minnesota 23 (Shepard 9), Indiana 23 (Dangerfield 6). Total Fouls_Minnesota 16, Indiana 14. A_1,078 (20,000)
