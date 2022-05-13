Indiana 92, New York 86

INDIANA (92)

N.Smith 5-15 2-4 12, Vivians 5-11 7-8 20, Egbo 4-8 0-0 8, K.Mitchell 8-22 6-6 24, Robinson 5-12 5-6 17, A.Smith 0-2 2-2 2, Engstler 2-5 1-1 5, Henderson 1-2 0-2 2, Hull 0-1 0-0 0, T.Mitchell 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 31-81 23-29 92.

NEW YORK (86)

Howard 1-15 5-7 7, Willoughby 1-3 0-0 3, Dolson 5-11 2-2 12, Ionescu 11-20 4-5 31, Laney 6-17 2-2 16, Cubaj 0-2 0-0 0, Onyenwere 2-4 3-3 8, Richards 0-0 2-2 2, Durr 0-1 0-0 0, Whitcomb 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 29-80 18-21 86.

Indiana 19 22 17 18 16 — 92 New York 17 24 7 28 10 — 86

3-Point Goals_Indiana 7-22 (Vivians 3-6, Robinson 2-4, K.Mitchell 2-6, Engstler 0-1, Hull 0-1, A.Smith 0-2, N.Smith 0-2), New York 10-25 (Ionescu 5-10, Laney 2-2, Onyenwere 1-1, Willoughby 1-3, Whitcomb 1-4, Dolson 0-2, Howard 0-3). Fouled Out_Indiana None, New York 1 (Dolson). Rebounds_Indiana 57 (N.Smith 17), New York 33 (Howard 9). Assists_Indiana 12 (Egbo 4), New York 17 (Ionescu 7). Total Fouls_Indiana 23, New York 22. A_3,289 (17,732)

