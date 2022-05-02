IndyCar Points Leaders

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
May 2, 2022 2:00 pm
Through May 1

1. Alex Palou, 144.

2. Scott McLaughlin, 141.

3. Josef Newgarden, 135.

4. Will Power, 134.

5. Pato O’Ward, 114.

6. Scott Dixon, 113.

7. Rinus VeeKay, 106.

8. Romain Grosjean, 101.

9. Marcus Ericsson, 84.

10. Graham Rahal, 84.

11. Colton Herta, 79.

12. Simon Pagenaud, 69.

13. Alexander Rossi, 62.

14. Takuma Sato, 61.

15. Christian Lundgaard, 57.

16. Felix Rosenqvist, 56.

17. Helio Castroneves, 55.

18. Jimmie Johnson, 51.

19. Conor Daly, 50.

20. Kyle Kirkwood, 46.

21. David Malukas, 44.

22. Jack Harvey, 44.

23. Callum Ilott, 37.

24. Devlin DeFrancesco, 33.

25. Dalton Kellett, 30.

26. Tatiana Calderon, 25.

27. Santino Ferrucci, 22.

28. Ed Carpenter, 18.

29. JR Hildebrand, 17.

