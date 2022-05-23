IndyCar Points Leaders

Through May 22
Through May 22
1. Will Power, 170.
2. Alex Palou, 156.
3. Scott McLaughlin, 152.
4. Josef Newgarden, 140.
5. Scott Dixon, 133.
6. Colton Herta, 132.
7. Pato O’Ward, 126.
8. Marcus Ericsson, 117.
9. Romain Grosjean, 114.
10. Rinus VeeKay, 113.
11. Simon Pagenaud, 109.
12. Graham Rahal, 98.
13. Takuma Sato, 87.
14. Felix Rosenqvist, 85.
15. Alexander Rossi, 81.
16. Conor Daly, 80.
17. Christian Lundgaard, 79.
18. Helio Castroneves, 71.
19. David Malukas, 62.
20. Callum Ilott, 61.
20. Jack Harvey, 61.
22. Jimmie Johnson, 59.
23. Kyle Kirkwood, 51.
24. Devlin DeFrancesco, 42.
25. Tatiana Calderon, 41.
26. Dalton Kellett, 35.
27. Santino Ferrucci, 22.
28. Ed Carpenter, 18.
29. JR Hildebrand, 17.
30. Juan Pablo Montoya, 6.
