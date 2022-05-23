IndyCar Points Leaders

On Air: The Search for Accountability
The Associated Press
May 23, 2022 2:00 pm
Through May 22

1. Will Power, 170.

2. Alex Palou, 156.

3. Scott McLaughlin, 152.

4. Josef Newgarden, 140.

5. Scott Dixon, 133.

6. Colton...

4. Josef Newgarden, 140.

5. Scott Dixon, 133.

6. Colton Herta, 132.

7. Pato O’Ward, 126.

8. Marcus Ericsson, 117.

9. Romain Grosjean, 114.

10. Rinus VeeKay, 113.

11. Simon Pagenaud, 109.

12. Graham Rahal, 98.

13. Takuma Sato, 87.

14. Felix Rosenqvist, 85.

15. Alexander Rossi, 81.

16. Conor Daly, 80.

17. Christian Lundgaard, 79.

18. Helio Castroneves, 71.

19. David Malukas, 62.

20. Callum Ilott, 61.

20. Jack Harvey, 61.

22. Jimmie Johnson, 59.

23. Kyle Kirkwood, 51.

24. Devlin DeFrancesco, 42.

25. Tatiana Calderon, 41.

26. Dalton Kellett, 35.

27. Santino Ferrucci, 22.

28. Ed Carpenter, 18.

29. JR Hildebrand, 17.

30. Juan Pablo Montoya, 6.

Top Stories