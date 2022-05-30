IndyCar Points Leaders

Through May 29
1. Marcus Ericsson, 226.
2. Pato O’Ward, 213.
3. Alex Palou, 212.
4. Will Power, 202.
5. Josef Newgarden, 174.
6. Scott Dixon, 166.
7. Scott McLaughlin, 162.
8. Simon Pagenaud, 157.
9. Felix Rosenqvist, 154.
10. Colton Herta, 142.
11. Alexander Rossi, 141.
12. Conor Daly, 137.
13. Rinus VeeKay, 134.
14. Graham Rahal, 130.
15. Romain Grosjean, 128.
16. Helio Castroneves, 123.
17. Christian Lundgaard, 103.
18. Takuma Sato, 100.
19. David Malukas, 90.
20. Tony Kanaan, 78.
21. Kyle Kirkwood, 77.
22. Jack Harvey, 73.
23. Jimmie Johnson, 71.
24. Callum Ilott, 71.
25. Santino Ferrucci, 62.
26. Devlin DeFrancesco, 62.
27. JR Hildebrand, 53.
28. Ed Carpenter, 49.
29. Dalton Kellett, 45.
30. Juan Pablo Montoya, 44.
31. Tatiana Calderon, 41.
32. Marco Andretti, 17.
33. Sage Karam, 14.
34. Stefan Wilson, 10.
