IndyCar Schedule-Winners

May 16, 2022
Feb. 27 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Scott McLaughlin)

March 20 — XPEL 375 (Josef Newgarden)

April 10 — Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (Josef Newgarden)

May 1 — Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama (Pato O’Ward)

May 14 — GMR Grand Prix (Colton Herta)

May 29 — 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis.

June 5 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, Detroit.

June 12 — Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, Plymouth, Wis.

July 3 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio.

July 17 — Honda Indy Toronto, Toronto.

July 23 — Hy-VeeDeals.com 250, Newton, Iowa.

July 24 — Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300, Newton, Iowa.

July 30 — Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis.

Aug. 7 — Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville, Tenn.

Aug. 20 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.

Sept. 4 — Grand Prix of Portland, Portland, Ore.

Sept. 11 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Monterey, Calif.

