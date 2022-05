Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

Monday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: €5,415,410

Surface: Red clay

ROME (AP) _ Results Monday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Jenson Brooksby, United States, def. Flavio Cobolli, Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, def. Reilly Opelka (14), United States, 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Victoria Azarenka (16), Belarus, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-0.

Daria Kasatkina, Russia, def. Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 6-4, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, and Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Pablo Martinez, Mexico, and Cameron Norrie, Britain, 2-6, 7-6 (2), 10-8.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, def. Claudia Giovine and Anastassia Grymalska, Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Hao-Ching Chan (8), Taiwan, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 7-6 (3), 0-6, 10-5.

