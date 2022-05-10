Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

Tuesday
At Foro Italico
Rome
Purse: €1,480,234
Surface: Red clay
ROME (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 64
Lauren Davis, United States, def. Jelena Ostapenko (11), Latvia, 6-2, 6-3.
Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 6-3, 6-2.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 32
Makoto Ninomiya and Eri Hozumi, Japan, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Alexandra Panova, Russia, 3-6, 6-0, 10-7.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.