Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

The Associated Press
May 10, 2022 6:23 am
Tuesday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: €1,480,234

Surface: Red clay

ROME (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Lauren Davis, United States, def. Jelena Ostapenko (11), Latvia, 6-2, 6-3.

Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 6-3, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Makoto Ninomiya and Eri Hozumi, Japan, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Alexandra Panova, Russia, 3-6, 6-0, 10-7.

