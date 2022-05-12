On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

The Associated Press
May 12, 2022 6:18 am
< a min read
      

Thursday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: €1,480,234

Surface: Red clay

ROME (AP) _ Results Thursday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Aryna Sabalenka (3), Belarus, def. Jessica Pegula (13), United States, 6-1, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang (7), China, def. Jasmine Paolini and Martina Trevisan, Italy, 6-3, 6-3.

