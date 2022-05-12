Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

Thursday
At Foro Italico
Rome
Purse: €1,480,234
Surface: Red clay
ROME (AP) _ Results Thursday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Aryna Sabalenka (3), Belarus, def. Jessica Pegula (13), United States, 6-1, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang (7), China, def. Jasmine Paolini and Martina Trevisan, Italy, 6-3, 6-3.
