Sports News

Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

The Associated Press
May 13, 2022 6:32 am
< a min read
      

Friday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: €5,415,410

Surface: Red clay

ROME (AP) _ Results Friday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (3), Croatia, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (7), Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (3), United States, def. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang (7), China, 6-4, 6-2.

