Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

Friday
At Foro Italico
Rome
Purse: €5,415,410
Surface: Red clay
ROME (AP) _ Results Friday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (3), Croatia, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (7), Britain, 6-4, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (3), United States, def. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang (7), China, 6-4, 6-2.
