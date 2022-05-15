Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

Sunday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: €1,480,234

Surface: Red clay

ROME (AP) _ Results Sunday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Championship

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Ons Jabeur (9), Tunisia, 6-2, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (3), Croatia, def. John Isner, United States, and Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 12-10.

