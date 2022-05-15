Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

Sunday
At Foro Italico
Rome
Purse: €1,480,234
Surface: Red clay
ROME (AP) _ Results Sunday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Championship
Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Ons Jabeur (9), Tunisia, 6-2, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Championship
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (3), Croatia, def. John Isner, United States, and Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 12-10.
