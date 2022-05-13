On Air: Cyber Chat
Jeudy’s girlfriend asks for case against him to be dismissed

The Associated Press
May 13, 2022 1:21 pm
DENVER (AP) — The girlfriend of Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy asked a judge on Friday to dismiss a misdemeanor case against him stemming from a dispute between them.

The woman, who has a one-month-old child with Jeudy, told Judge Chantel Contiguglia that she did not feel threatened during the incident and made contact with authorities to “monitor the situation,” The Denver Post reported.

Jeudy, 23, was arrested Thursday at the couple’s suburban Denver home after his girlfriend reported that he had locked some of her belongings and items for the baby in his car, preventing her from returning to Virginia. He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor, and had to spend the night in jail until he could appear before a judge because of the enhancer.

Even though authorities did not allege Jeudy committed violence, the sheriff’s office said such enhancers are typically added to cases when there is an intimate relationship between the victim and the suspect.

Contiguglia did not immediately decide what should happen with the case but allowed Jeudy to be released from jail and allowed him to travel. He is scheduled to appear in court again on May 31.

After the hearing, Jeudy’s lawyer, Harvey Steinberg, said Jeudy did not do anything that amounted to a crime and the domestic violence label should not have been applied to his case since there was no violence or attempted violence.

“Bad things happen to good people, and that’s what this case is,” Steinberg said.

