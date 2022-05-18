Judge leads Yankees against the Orioles following 4-hit game

New York Yankees (27-9, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (14-23, fifth in the AL East) Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (3-0, 2.95 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (2-3, 4.62 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -258, Orioles +211; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles after Aaron Judge’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

Baltimore is 14-23 overall and 9-9 at home. The Orioles have an 8-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

New York has a 27-9 record overall and a 14-4 record at home. The Yankees have an 18-0 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Wednesday’s game is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The Yankees are up 6-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Hays has nine doubles and three home runs for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 8-for-36 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Judge has seven doubles and 14 home runs while hitting .315 for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 13-for-36 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .212 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Yankees: 8-2, .250 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Jorge Mateo: day-to-day (shoulder), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (wrist/forearm), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 10-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Yankees: Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (lat), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

