Sports News

Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2

The Associated Press
May 26, 2022 11:01 pm
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 6 3 3 7
Merrifield rf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .222
Benintendi lf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .329
Witt Jr. ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .223
Dozier dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .265
Melendez c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .246
Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .160
Rivera 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .224
Lopez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .201
Hicklen cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
b-O’Hearn ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .190
1-Blanco pr-cf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .286
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 2 12 2 2 10
Buxton cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .202
Correa ss 5 0 2 0 0 2 .280
Garlick lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .278
Larnach lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .288
Sánchez c 5 0 2 0 0 0 .216
Urshela 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .254
Arraez 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .347
Miranda 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .164
Jeffers dh 3 0 1 1 0 1 .204
c-Gordon ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Celestino rf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .324
a-Kepler ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Kansas City 000 000 030_3 6 1
Minnesota 010 100 000_2 12 0

a-flied out for Celestino in the 6th. b-singled for Hicklen in the 8th. c-struck out for Jeffers in the 8th.

1-ran for O’Hearn in the 8th.

E_Lopez (5). LOB_Kansas City 5, Minnesota 12. 2B_Merrifield (8), Witt Jr. (10), Miranda (5). RBIs_Merrifield 2 (20), Witt Jr. (19), Jeffers (12), Celestino (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Lopez, Dozier 2); Minnesota 5 (Urshela 2, Kepler 2, Buxton). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 4; Minnesota 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Rivera. GIDP_Witt Jr..

DP_Minnesota 1 (Urshela, Arraez, Miranda).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynch 5 1-3 7 2 2 2 6 94 3.92
Snider 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 5.29
Staumont, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.08
Payamps 0 3 0 0 0 0 10 1.31
Barlow, S, 5-6 2 2 0 0 0 2 41 1.71
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Smeltzer 7 2 0 0 1 6 80 1.04
Duffey, L, 2-3, BS, 1-4 1 4 3 3 1 0 31 4.91
Cano 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 12.15

Payamps pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Snider 1-0, Barlow 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:05. A_17,657 (38,544).

Top Stories