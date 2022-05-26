Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2

Kansas City
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
3
6
3
3
7
Merrifield rf
4
1
1
2
0
1
.222
Benintendi lf
2
0
1
0
2
0
.329
Witt Jr. ss
4
0
1
READ MORE
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|3
|7
|
|Merrifield rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.222
|Benintendi lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.329
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Dozier dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Melendez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|Rivera 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Hicklen cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|b-O’Hearn ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|1-Blanco pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|2
|12
|2
|2
|10
|
|Buxton cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Garlick lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Larnach lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Sánchez c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Arraez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.347
|Miranda 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.164
|Jeffers dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.204
|c-Gordon ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Celestino rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.324
|a-Kepler ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|030_3
|6
|1
|Minnesota
|010
|100
|000_2
|12
|0
a-flied out for Celestino in the 6th. b-singled for Hicklen in the 8th. c-struck out for Jeffers in the 8th.
1-ran for O’Hearn in the 8th.
E_Lopez (5). LOB_Kansas City 5, Minnesota 12. 2B_Merrifield (8), Witt Jr. (10), Miranda (5). RBIs_Merrifield 2 (20), Witt Jr. (19), Jeffers (12), Celestino (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Lopez, Dozier 2); Minnesota 5 (Urshela 2, Kepler 2, Buxton). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 4; Minnesota 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Rivera. GIDP_Witt Jr..
DP_Minnesota 1 (Urshela, Arraez, Miranda).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynch
|5
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|2
|6
|94
|3.92
|Snider
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5.29
|Staumont, W, 2-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.08
|Payamps
|0
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.31
|Barlow, S, 5-6
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|1.71
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smeltzer
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|80
|1.04
|Duffey, L, 2-3, BS, 1-4
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|31
|4.91
|Cano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|12.15
Payamps pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Snider 1-0, Barlow 3-0.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_3:05. A_17,657 (38,544).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.