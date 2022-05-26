Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2

Kansas City Minnesota ab

Kansas City Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 39 2 12 2 Merrifield rf 4 1 1 2 Buxton cf 5 0 1 0 Benintendi lf 2 0 1 0 Correa ss 5 0 2 0 Witt Jr. ss 4 0 1 1 Garlick lf 3 0 1 0 Dozier dh 4 0 1 0 Larnach lf 2 0 0 0 Melendez c 3 0 0 0 Sánchez c 5 0 2 0 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 4 0 1 0 Rivera 3b 4 1 1 0 Arraez 2b 3 1 1 0 Lopez 2b 4 0 0 0 Miranda 1b 4 1 2 0 Hicklen cf 2 0 0 0 Jeffers dh 3 0 1 1 O’Hearn ph 1 0 1 0 Gordon ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Blanco pr-cf 0 1 0 0 Celestino rf 2 0 1 1 Kepler ph-rf 2 0 0 0

Kansas City 000 000 030 — 3 Minnesota 010 100 000 — 2

E_Lopez (5). DP_Kansas City 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Kansas City 5, Minnesota 12. 2B_Merrifield (8), Witt Jr. (10), Miranda (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Lynch 5 1-3 7 2 2 2 6 Snider 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Staumont W,2-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Payamps 0 3 0 0 0 0 Barlow S,5-6 2 2 0 0 0 2

Minnesota Smeltzer 7 2 0 0 1 6 Duffey L,2-3 BS,1-4 1 4 3 3 1 0 Cano 1 0 0 0 1 1

Payamps pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:05. A_17,657 (38,544).

