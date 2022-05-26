Trending:
Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2

The Associated Press
May 26, 2022 11:01 pm
Kansas City

Minnesota

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
32
3
6
3

Totals
39
2
12
2

Merrifield rf
4
1
1
2

Buxton cf
5
0
1
0

Benintendi lf
2
0
1
0

Kansas City 000 000 030 3
Minnesota 010 100 000 2

E_Lopez (5). DP_Kansas City 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Kansas City 5, Minnesota 12. 2B_Merrifield (8), Witt Jr. (10), Miranda (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Lynch 5 1-3 7 2 2 2 6
Snider 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Staumont W,2-1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Payamps 0 3 0 0 0 0
Barlow S,5-6 2 2 0 0 0 2
Minnesota
Smeltzer 7 2 0 0 1 6
Duffey L,2-3 BS,1-4 1 4 3 3 1 0
Cano 1 0 0 0 1 1

Payamps pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:05. A_17,657 (38,544).

Top Stories