Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2

Kansas City
Minnesota
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
32
3
6
3
Totals
39
2
12
2
Merrifield rf
4
1
1
2
Buxton cf
5
0
1
0
Benintendi lf
2
0
1
0
...
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|030
|—
|3
|Minnesota
|010
|100
|000
|—
|2
E_Lopez (5). DP_Kansas City 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Kansas City 5, Minnesota 12. 2B_Merrifield (8), Witt Jr. (10), Miranda (5).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lynch
|5
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Snider
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Staumont W,2-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Payamps
|0
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barlow S,5-6
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Smeltzer
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Duffey L,2-3 BS,1-4
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Cano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Payamps pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_3:05. A_17,657 (38,544).
