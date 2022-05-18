Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 2

The Associated Press
May 18, 2022 11:37 pm
< a min read
      

Chicago

Kansas City

ab
r
h
bi

        What role does identity play at the Department of Defense as they look to the future?

ab
r
h
bi

...

READ MORE

Chicago Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 2 10 2 Totals 34 6 12 6
Anderson ss 5 0 3 1 Merrifield rf 5 0 1 1
Moncada 3b 5 0 0 0 Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0
Robert cf 4 0 0 0 Witt Jr. ss 4 1 2 1
Abreu 1b 4 1 1 0 Dozier 1b 3 1 1 0
Grandal c 4 0 1 0 Santana dh 3 0 0 0
Pollock lf 4 0 1 0 Melendez c 4 2 2 2
García 2b 4 0 2 1 Rivera 3b 4 1 2 1
Engel rf 3 1 1 0 Isbel cf 3 0 2 1
Vaughn dh 4 0 1 0 Lopez 2b 4 1 1 0
Chicago 010 010 000 2
Kansas City 011 002 02x 6

E_Burr (1). DP_Chicago 1, Kansas City 0. LOB_Chicago 9, Kansas City 7. 2B_Abreu (7), Pollock (5), Dozier (7). 3B_Rivera (2). HR_Witt Jr. (4), Melendez (2). SB_Lopez (3), Merrifield (6). SF_Isbel (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Giolito 5 7 2 2 2 7
López L,4-1 2 2 2 2 0 1
Burr 1 3 2 2 0 1
Kansas City
Greinke 5 2-3 7 2 2 1 4
Snider W,3-1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Staumont H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1
Clarke H,3 1 1 0 0 0 0
Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Giolito.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barrett.

        What role does identity play at the Department of Defense as they look to the future?

T_3:11. A_13,504 (37,903).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|25 2022 - FAR Supplement - EDAR -...
5|25 Mastering Project Readiness: How to...
5|25 Zoom for Government: Digital First...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories