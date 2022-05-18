Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 2

Chicago
Kansas City
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
...
READ MORE
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|2
|10
|2
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|12
|6
|
|Anderson ss
|5
|0
|3
|1
|
|Merrifield rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Moncada 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Robert cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dozier 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Santana dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Melendez c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|García 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Rivera 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Engel rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Isbel cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Vaughn dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lopez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Chicago
|010
|010
|000
|—
|2
|Kansas City
|011
|002
|02x
|—
|6
E_Burr (1). DP_Chicago 1, Kansas City 0. LOB_Chicago 9, Kansas City 7. 2B_Abreu (7), Pollock (5), Dozier (7). 3B_Rivera (2). HR_Witt Jr. (4), Melendez (2). SB_Lopez (3), Merrifield (6). SF_Isbel (1).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Giolito
|5
|
|7
|2
|2
|2
|7
|López L,4-1
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Burr
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greinke
|5
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Snider W,3-1
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Staumont H,2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clarke H,3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barlow
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Giolito.
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:11. A_13,504 (37,903).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.