Sports News

Key hole from opening day at PGA Championship

The Associated Press
May 19, 2022 9:22 pm
< a min read
      

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A look at the key hole Thursday in the first round of the PGA Championship:

HOLE: 9.

YARDAGE: 390.

PAR: 4

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.10

RANK: 11

KEY FACT: Rory McIlroy made an 18-foot birdie for his first lead in a major since he won the 2014 PGA Championship. Tiger Woods needed two chips to get on the green, making bogey for a 74 that left him nine shots out of the lead.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Top Stories