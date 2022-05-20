Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Korn Ferry Tour AdventHealth Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press
May 20, 2022 8:37 pm
3 min read
      

FridayAt Blue Hills Country ClubKansas City, Mo.Purse: $750,000Yardage: 7,364; Par: 72Second Round

Trevor Cone 65-67_132  -12

Michael Feagles 65-69_134  -10

Kevin Roy 68-67_135   -9

        How are federal agencies actively pursuing ways to improve the interactions with their constituents?

Kyle Westmoreland 68-67_135   -9

MJ...

READ MORE

Friday
At Blue Hills Country Club
Kansas City, Mo.
Purse: $750,000
Yardage: 7,364; Par: 72
Second Round

Trevor Cone 65-67_132  -12

Michael Feagles 65-69_134  -10

Kevin Roy 68-67_135   -9

Kyle Westmoreland 68-67_135   -9

        What role does identity play at the Department of Defense as they look to the future?

MJ Daffue 65-71_136   -8

Taylor Montgomery 66-70_136   -8

Sam Stevens 69-67_136   -8

Grayson Murray 70-67_137   -7

Brandon Crick 69-68_137   -7

Marcelo Rozo 70-67_137   -7

Seonghyeon Kim 69-68_137   -7

Alexandre Rocha 67-70_137   -7

        Read more: Sports News

Scott Gutschewski 69-69_138   -6

Augusto Núñez 70-68_138   -6

Michael Kim 68-70_138   -6

Josh Teater 68-70_138   -6

Akshay Bhatia 71-67_138   -6

Alvaro Ortiz 71-67_138   -6

Tain Lee 68-71_139   -5

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Ryan McCormick 73-66_139   -5

David Kocher 68-71_139   -5

Chandler Blanchet 70-70_140   -4

Jeremy Paul 71-69_140   -4

Christopher Petefish 70-70_140   -4

Alex Chiarella 72-68_140   -4

José de Jesús Rodríguez 71-69_140   -4

David Lingmerth 71-70_141   -3

Erik Barnes 69-72_141   -3

Tanner Gore 71-70_141   -3

Nick Voke 70-71_141   -3

Thomas Walsh 71-70_141   -3

Will Gordon 75-67_142   -2

Brandon Harkins 71-71_142   -2

Tom Whitney 70-72_142   -2

Peter Kuest 72-70_142   -2

Austin Eckroat 69-73_142   -2

John Augenstein 68-74_142   -2

Nicolas Echavarria 68-74_142   -2

John VanDerLaan 71-71_142   -2

Harry Hall 71-71_142   -2

A.J. Crouch 69-73_142   -2

Luis Gagne 71-71_142   -2

Garett Reband 73-69_142   -2

Chase Parker 71-71_142   -2

Michael Visacki 72-70_142   -2

Luke Guthrie 71-71_142   -2

Nelson Ledesma 74-69_143   -1

Zecheng Dou 70-73_143   -1

KK Limbhasut 73-70_143   -1

Cody Gribble 73-70_143   -1

Albin Choi 71-72_143   -1

Jonathan Brightwell 70-73_143   -1

Matt McCarty 69-74_143   -1

Martin Contini 70-73_143   -1

Martin Flores 73-70_143   -1

Paul Haley II 72-71_143   -1

Ted Potter, Jr. 73-70_143   -1

Daniel Chopra 71-72_143   -1

Brent Grant 69-74_143   -1

Xinjun Zhang 72-71_143   -1

Quade Cummins 68-75_143   -1

Philip Knowles 74-69_143   -1

Andrew Yun 72-71_143   -1

Rafael Campos 73-71_144    E

John Chin 72-72_144    E

George Cunningham 73-71_144    E

Sean O’Hair 73-71_144    E

Tag Ridings 75-69_144    E

T.J. Vogel 71-73_144    E

Jake Staiano 72-72_144    E

Conner Godsey 71-73_144    E

Steven Fisk 73-71_144    E

Spencer Ralston 71-73_144    E

Zack Sucher 72-72_144    E

Mark Anguiano 71-73_144    E

Blake Dyer 74-70_144    E

Tee-K Kelly 73-71_144    E

Andy Spencer 77-67_144    E

The following players failed to make the cut.

Charlie Saxon 74-71_145   +1

Byeong Hun An 69-76_145   +1

Zack Fischer 68-77_145   +1

Brandon Matthews 70-75_145   +1

Shawn Stefani 71-74_145   +1

J.J. Grey 73-72_145   +1

Turk Pettit 73-72_145   +1

Ashton Van Horne 72-73_145   +1

Peyton White 72-73_145   +1

Caleb Proveaux 74-71_145   +1

Brandon Hoelzer 73-72_145   +1

Tom Lovelady 70-75_145   +1

Clay Feagler 71-74_145   +1

Patrick Newcomb 70-75_145   +1

Rhein Gibson 75-71_146   +2

Ben Griffin 74-72_146   +2

Robby Shelton 72-74_146   +2

D.J. Trahan 73-73_146   +2

Joshua Creel 72-74_146   +2

Andrew Kozan 71-75_146   +2

Alex Weiss 72-74_146   +2

Patrick Flavin 73-73_146   +2

Sangmoon Bae 73-73_146   +2

Rob Oppenheim 71-75_146   +2

Fabián Gómez 76-70_146   +2

Patrick Fishburn 74-72_146   +2

Sam Saunders 72-74_146   +2

Taylor Dickson 72-74_146   +2

Cody Blick 75-71_146   +2

J.T. Griffin 74-72_146   +2

David Gazzolo 75-71_146   +2

Drew Shepherd 72-74_146   +2

Brian Campbell 76-71_147   +3

Corey Pereira 74-73_147   +3

Tano Goya 71-76_147   +3

Charlie Hillier 79-68_147   +3

Theo Humphrey 76-71_147   +3

Mark Anderson 74-73_147   +3

Chris Baker 74-73_147   +3

Jonathan Randolph 79-69_148   +4

Grant Hirschman 75-73_148   +4

Jamie Lovemark 73-75_148   +4

Vince India 77-71_148   +4

Ben Silverman 71-77_148   +4

Mark Blakefield 76-72_148   +4

Trace Crowe 78-70_148   +4

Marcos Montenegro 72-76_148   +4

Michael Johnson 71-77_148   +4

Bryce Emory 71-77_148   +4

Brad Hopfinger 77-72_149   +5

MJ Maguire 74-75_149   +5

Eric Axley 76-73_149   +5

Matthew Picanso 72-77_149   +5

Michael Arnaud 75-74_149   +5

Dawson Armstrong 75-75_150   +6

James Nicholas 76-74_150   +6

Brett Drewitt 73-77_150   +6

Carson Young 74-76_150   +6

Ivan Camilo Ramirez 74-76_150   +6

Corbin Mills 75-75_150   +6

Sam Triplett 75-75_150   +6

Chase Wright 73-77_150   +6

Stuart Macdonald 77-74_151   +7

Kaiwen Liu 73-78_151   +7

Billy Tom Sargent 78-74_152   +8

Angus Flanagan 74-78_152   +8

Roberto Díaz 76-76_152   +8

Zahkai Brown 77-75_152   +8

Matt Atkins 75-78_153   +9

Jay Card III 75-78_153   +9

Isaiah Logue 72-81_153   +9

Tripp Kinney 81-72_153   +9

Logan McCracken 76-81_157  +13

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|27 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOE -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories