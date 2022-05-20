Korn Ferry Tour AdventHealth Championship Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
FridayAt Blue Hills Country ClubKansas City, Mo.Purse: $750,000Yardage: 7,364; Par: 72Second Round
Trevor Cone 65-67_132 -12
Michael Feagles 65-69_134 -10
Kevin Roy 68-67_135 -9
Kyle Westmoreland 68-67_135 -9
|Friday
|At Blue Hills Country Club
|Kansas City, Mo.
|Purse: $750,000
|Yardage: 7,364; Par: 72
|Second Round
Trevor Cone 65-67_132 -12
Michael Feagles 65-69_134 -10
Kevin Roy 68-67_135 -9
Kyle Westmoreland 68-67_135 -9
MJ Daffue 65-71_136 -8
Taylor Montgomery 66-70_136 -8
Sam Stevens 69-67_136 -8
Grayson Murray 70-67_137 -7
Brandon Crick 69-68_137 -7
Marcelo Rozo 70-67_137 -7
Seonghyeon Kim 69-68_137 -7
Alexandre Rocha 67-70_137 -7
Scott Gutschewski 69-69_138 -6
Augusto Núñez 70-68_138 -6
Michael Kim 68-70_138 -6
Josh Teater 68-70_138 -6
Akshay Bhatia 71-67_138 -6
Alvaro Ortiz 71-67_138 -6
Tain Lee 68-71_139 -5
Ryan McCormick 73-66_139 -5
David Kocher 68-71_139 -5
Chandler Blanchet 70-70_140 -4
Jeremy Paul 71-69_140 -4
Christopher Petefish 70-70_140 -4
Alex Chiarella 72-68_140 -4
José de Jesús Rodríguez 71-69_140 -4
David Lingmerth 71-70_141 -3
Erik Barnes 69-72_141 -3
Tanner Gore 71-70_141 -3
Nick Voke 70-71_141 -3
Thomas Walsh 71-70_141 -3
Will Gordon 75-67_142 -2
Brandon Harkins 71-71_142 -2
Tom Whitney 70-72_142 -2
Peter Kuest 72-70_142 -2
Austin Eckroat 69-73_142 -2
John Augenstein 68-74_142 -2
Nicolas Echavarria 68-74_142 -2
John VanDerLaan 71-71_142 -2
Harry Hall 71-71_142 -2
A.J. Crouch 69-73_142 -2
Luis Gagne 71-71_142 -2
Garett Reband 73-69_142 -2
Chase Parker 71-71_142 -2
Michael Visacki 72-70_142 -2
Luke Guthrie 71-71_142 -2
Nelson Ledesma 74-69_143 -1
Zecheng Dou 70-73_143 -1
KK Limbhasut 73-70_143 -1
Cody Gribble 73-70_143 -1
Albin Choi 71-72_143 -1
Jonathan Brightwell 70-73_143 -1
Matt McCarty 69-74_143 -1
Martin Contini 70-73_143 -1
Martin Flores 73-70_143 -1
Paul Haley II 72-71_143 -1
Ted Potter, Jr. 73-70_143 -1
Daniel Chopra 71-72_143 -1
Brent Grant 69-74_143 -1
Xinjun Zhang 72-71_143 -1
Quade Cummins 68-75_143 -1
Philip Knowles 74-69_143 -1
Andrew Yun 72-71_143 -1
Rafael Campos 73-71_144 E
John Chin 72-72_144 E
George Cunningham 73-71_144 E
Sean O’Hair 73-71_144 E
Tag Ridings 75-69_144 E
T.J. Vogel 71-73_144 E
Jake Staiano 72-72_144 E
Conner Godsey 71-73_144 E
Steven Fisk 73-71_144 E
Spencer Ralston 71-73_144 E
Zack Sucher 72-72_144 E
Mark Anguiano 71-73_144 E
Blake Dyer 74-70_144 E
Tee-K Kelly 73-71_144 E
Andy Spencer 77-67_144 E
The following players failed to make the cut.
Charlie Saxon 74-71_145 +1
Byeong Hun An 69-76_145 +1
Zack Fischer 68-77_145 +1
Brandon Matthews 70-75_145 +1
Shawn Stefani 71-74_145 +1
J.J. Grey 73-72_145 +1
Turk Pettit 73-72_145 +1
Ashton Van Horne 72-73_145 +1
Peyton White 72-73_145 +1
Caleb Proveaux 74-71_145 +1
Brandon Hoelzer 73-72_145 +1
Tom Lovelady 70-75_145 +1
Clay Feagler 71-74_145 +1
Patrick Newcomb 70-75_145 +1
Rhein Gibson 75-71_146 +2
Ben Griffin 74-72_146 +2
Robby Shelton 72-74_146 +2
D.J. Trahan 73-73_146 +2
Joshua Creel 72-74_146 +2
Andrew Kozan 71-75_146 +2
Alex Weiss 72-74_146 +2
Patrick Flavin 73-73_146 +2
Sangmoon Bae 73-73_146 +2
Rob Oppenheim 71-75_146 +2
Fabián Gómez 76-70_146 +2
Patrick Fishburn 74-72_146 +2
Sam Saunders 72-74_146 +2
Taylor Dickson 72-74_146 +2
Cody Blick 75-71_146 +2
J.T. Griffin 74-72_146 +2
David Gazzolo 75-71_146 +2
Drew Shepherd 72-74_146 +2
Brian Campbell 76-71_147 +3
Corey Pereira 74-73_147 +3
Tano Goya 71-76_147 +3
Charlie Hillier 79-68_147 +3
Theo Humphrey 76-71_147 +3
Mark Anderson 74-73_147 +3
Chris Baker 74-73_147 +3
Jonathan Randolph 79-69_148 +4
Grant Hirschman 75-73_148 +4
Jamie Lovemark 73-75_148 +4
Vince India 77-71_148 +4
Ben Silverman 71-77_148 +4
Mark Blakefield 76-72_148 +4
Trace Crowe 78-70_148 +4
Marcos Montenegro 72-76_148 +4
Michael Johnson 71-77_148 +4
Bryce Emory 71-77_148 +4
Brad Hopfinger 77-72_149 +5
MJ Maguire 74-75_149 +5
Eric Axley 76-73_149 +5
Matthew Picanso 72-77_149 +5
Michael Arnaud 75-74_149 +5
Dawson Armstrong 75-75_150 +6
James Nicholas 76-74_150 +6
Brett Drewitt 73-77_150 +6
Carson Young 74-76_150 +6
Ivan Camilo Ramirez 74-76_150 +6
Corbin Mills 75-75_150 +6
Sam Triplett 75-75_150 +6
Chase Wright 73-77_150 +6
Stuart Macdonald 77-74_151 +7
Kaiwen Liu 73-78_151 +7
Billy Tom Sargent 78-74_152 +8
Angus Flanagan 74-78_152 +8
Roberto Díaz 76-76_152 +8
Zahkai Brown 77-75_152 +8
Matt Atkins 75-78_153 +9
Jay Card III 75-78_153 +9
Isaiah Logue 72-81_153 +9
Tripp Kinney 81-72_153 +9
Logan McCracken 76-81_157 +13
