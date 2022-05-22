Korn Ferry Tour AdventHealth Championship Scores

SundayAt Blue Hills Country ClubKansas City, Mo.Purse: $750,000Yardage: 7,364; Par: 72Final Round
Trevor Cone (500), $135,000 65-67-70-70_272
Taylor Montgomery (300), $67,500 66-70-67-70_273
MJ Daffue (190), $45,000 65-71-66-72_274
|Sunday
|At Blue Hills Country Club
|Kansas City, Mo.
|Purse: $750,000
|Yardage: 7,364; Par: 72
|Final Round
Trevor Cone (500), $135,000 65-67-70-70_272
Taylor Montgomery (300), $67,500 66-70-67-70_273
MJ Daffue (190), $45,000 65-71-66-72_274
Grayson Murray (123), $31,125 70-67-70-68_275
Michael Feagles (123), $31,125 65-69-69-72_275
Kevin Roy (100), $25,875 68-67-69-73_277
Jeremy Paul (83), $21,469 71-69-70-68_278
Josh Teater (83), $21,469 68-70-72-68_278
Kyle Westmoreland (83), $21,469 68-67-70-73_278
Sam Stevens (83), $21,469 69-67-65-77_278
Tain Lee (70), $17,738 68-71-67-73_279
Michael Kim (59), $14,906 68-70-74-68_280
Brent Grant (59), $14,906 69-74-68-69_280
Chandler Blanchet (59), $14,906 70-70-70-70_280
Brandon Crick (59), $14,906 69-68-70-73_280
Scott Gutschewski (49), $11,250 69-69-73-70_281
Erik Barnes (49), $11,250 69-72-70-70_281
Jose de Jesus Rodriguez (49), $11,250 71-69-70-71_281
Alexandre Rocha (49), $11,250 67-70-72-72_281
Akshay Bhatia (49), $11,250 71-67-70-73_281
David Lingmerth (42), $8,813 71-70-71-70_282
Augusto Nunez (42), $8,813 70-68-71-73_282
Tag Ridings (33), $6,387 75-69-70-69_283
Chase Parker (33), $6,387 71-71-71-70_283
Will Gordon (33), $6,387 75-67-71-70_283
Garett Reband (33), $6,387 73-69-70-71_283
Philip Knowles (33), $6,387 74-69-68-72_283
David Kocher (33), $6,387 68-71-72-72_283
Austin Eckroat (33), $6,387 69-73-67-74_283
Alvaro Ortiz (33), $6,387 71-67-70-75_283
Steven Fisk (22), $4,688 73-71-74-66_284
Cody Gribble (22), $4,688 73-70-74-67_284
Brandon Harkins (22), $4,688 71-71-74-68_284
A.J. Crouch (22), $4,688 69-73-72-70_284
Christopher Petefish (22), $4,688 70-70-73-71_284
Paul Haley II (22), $4,688 72-71-70-71_284
Seonghyeon Kim (22), $4,688 69-68-72-75_284
Nick Voke (16), $3,878 70-71-73-71_285
Peter Kuest (16), $3,878 72-70-72-71_285
Marcelo Rozo (16), $3,878 70-67-75-73_285
Luis Gagne (16), $3,878 71-71-71-72_285
Harry Hall (16), $3,878 71-71-70-73_285
Jake Staiano (12), $3,525 72-72-70-72_286
Tee-K Kelly (12), $3,525 73-71-70-72_286
Tanner Gore (12), $3,525 71-70-72-73_286
Matt McCarty (12), $3,525 69-74-70-73_286
Blake Dyer (8), $3,255 74-70-73-70_287
Michael Visacki (8), $3,255 72-70-75-70_287
Nelson Ledesma (8), $3,255 74-69-74-70_287
Luke Guthrie (8), $3,255 71-71-73-72_287
Thomas Walsh (8), $3,255 71-70-73-73_287
John Chin (8), $3,255 72-72-69-74_287
John Augenstein (8), $3,255 68-74-72-73_287
Quade Cummins (8), $3,255 68-75-69-75_287
Zecheng Dou (6), $3,135 70-73-73-72_288
T.J. Vogel (6), $3,135 71-73-71-73_288
Martin Flores (6), $3,135 73-70-72-73_288
Mark Anguiano (5), $3,090 71-73-73-72_289
Andrew Yun (5), $3,090 72-71-72-74_289
George Cunningham (5), $3,090 73-71-70-75_289
Conner Godsey (5), $3,038 71-73-77-69_290
Martin Contini (5), $3,038 70-73-75-72_290
Spencer Ralston (5), $3,038 71-73-73-73_290
Nicolas Echavarria (5), $3,038 68-74-74-74_290
Sean O’Hair (4), $2,978 73-71-75-72_291
Rafael Campos (4), $2,978 73-71-74-73_291
KK Limbhasut (4), $2,978 73-70-75-73_291
Andy Spencer (4), $2,978 77-67-71-76_291
Ted Potter, Jr. (3), $2,925 73-70-77-72_292
Albin Choi (3), $2,925 71-72-77-72_292
Tom Whitney (3), $2,925 70-72-76-74_292
John VanDerLaan (3), $2,895 71-71-76-75_293
Ryan McCormick (3), $2,880 73-66-76-79_294
Jonathan Brightwell (3), $2,850 70-73-75-77_295
Xinjun Zhang (3), $2,850 72-71-74-78_295
Daniel Chopra (3), $2,850 71-72-73-79_295
Alex Chiarella (2), $2,820 72-68-80-78_298
Zack Sucher (2), $2,805 72-72-79-77_300
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.