Korn Ferry Tour AdventHealth Championship Scores

The Associated Press
May 22, 2022
SundayAt Blue Hills Country ClubKansas City, Mo.Purse: $750,000Yardage: 7,364; Par: 72Final Round

Trevor Cone (500), $135,000 65-67-70-70_272

Taylor Montgomery (300), $67,500 66-70-67-70_273

MJ Daffue (190), $45,000 65-71-66-72_274

Grayson Murray (123), $31,125 70-67-70-68_275

Michael Feagles (123), $31,125 65-69-69-72_275

Kevin Roy (100), $25,875 68-67-69-73_277

Jeremy Paul (83), $21,469 71-69-70-68_278

Josh Teater (83), $21,469 68-70-72-68_278

Kyle Westmoreland (83), $21,469 68-67-70-73_278

Sam Stevens (83), $21,469 69-67-65-77_278

Tain Lee (70), $17,738 68-71-67-73_279

Michael Kim (59), $14,906 68-70-74-68_280

Brent Grant (59), $14,906 69-74-68-69_280

Chandler Blanchet (59), $14,906 70-70-70-70_280

Brandon Crick (59), $14,906 69-68-70-73_280

Scott Gutschewski (49), $11,250 69-69-73-70_281

Erik Barnes (49), $11,250 69-72-70-70_281

Jose de Jesus Rodriguez (49), $11,250 71-69-70-71_281

Alexandre Rocha (49), $11,250 67-70-72-72_281

Akshay Bhatia (49), $11,250 71-67-70-73_281

David Lingmerth (42), $8,813 71-70-71-70_282

Augusto Nunez (42), $8,813 70-68-71-73_282

Tag Ridings (33), $6,387 75-69-70-69_283

Chase Parker (33), $6,387 71-71-71-70_283

Will Gordon (33), $6,387 75-67-71-70_283

Garett Reband (33), $6,387 73-69-70-71_283

Philip Knowles (33), $6,387 74-69-68-72_283

David Kocher (33), $6,387 68-71-72-72_283

Austin Eckroat (33), $6,387 69-73-67-74_283

Alvaro Ortiz (33), $6,387 71-67-70-75_283

Steven Fisk (22), $4,688 73-71-74-66_284

Cody Gribble (22), $4,688 73-70-74-67_284

Brandon Harkins (22), $4,688 71-71-74-68_284

A.J. Crouch (22), $4,688 69-73-72-70_284

Christopher Petefish (22), $4,688 70-70-73-71_284

Paul Haley II (22), $4,688 72-71-70-71_284

Seonghyeon Kim (22), $4,688 69-68-72-75_284

Nick Voke (16), $3,878 70-71-73-71_285

Peter Kuest (16), $3,878 72-70-72-71_285

Marcelo Rozo (16), $3,878 70-67-75-73_285

Luis Gagne (16), $3,878 71-71-71-72_285

Harry Hall (16), $3,878 71-71-70-73_285

Jake Staiano (12), $3,525 72-72-70-72_286

Tee-K Kelly (12), $3,525 73-71-70-72_286

Tanner Gore (12), $3,525 71-70-72-73_286

Matt McCarty (12), $3,525 69-74-70-73_286

Blake Dyer (8), $3,255 74-70-73-70_287

Michael Visacki (8), $3,255 72-70-75-70_287

Nelson Ledesma (8), $3,255 74-69-74-70_287

Luke Guthrie (8), $3,255 71-71-73-72_287

Thomas Walsh (8), $3,255 71-70-73-73_287

John Chin (8), $3,255 72-72-69-74_287

John Augenstein (8), $3,255 68-74-72-73_287

Quade Cummins (8), $3,255 68-75-69-75_287

Zecheng Dou (6), $3,135 70-73-73-72_288

T.J. Vogel (6), $3,135 71-73-71-73_288

Martin Flores (6), $3,135 73-70-72-73_288

Mark Anguiano (5), $3,090 71-73-73-72_289

Andrew Yun (5), $3,090 72-71-72-74_289

George Cunningham (5), $3,090 73-71-70-75_289

Conner Godsey (5), $3,038 71-73-77-69_290

Martin Contini (5), $3,038 70-73-75-72_290

Spencer Ralston (5), $3,038 71-73-73-73_290

Nicolas Echavarria (5), $3,038 68-74-74-74_290

Sean O’Hair (4), $2,978 73-71-75-72_291

Rafael Campos (4), $2,978 73-71-74-73_291

KK Limbhasut (4), $2,978 73-70-75-73_291

Andy Spencer (4), $2,978 77-67-71-76_291

Ted Potter, Jr. (3), $2,925 73-70-77-72_292

Albin Choi (3), $2,925 71-72-77-72_292

Tom Whitney (3), $2,925 70-72-76-74_292

John VanDerLaan (3), $2,895 71-71-76-75_293

Ryan McCormick (3), $2,880 73-66-76-79_294

Jonathan Brightwell (3), $2,850 70-73-75-77_295

Xinjun Zhang (3), $2,850 72-71-74-78_295

Daniel Chopra (3), $2,850 71-72-73-79_295

Alex Chiarella (2), $2,820 72-68-80-78_298

Zack Sucher (2), $2,805 72-72-79-77_300

