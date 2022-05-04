L.A. Angels 10, Boston 5

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 10 8 10 4 16 Marsh rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .250 c-Ward ph-rf 2 1 1 2 0 1 .375 Trout cf 4 2 1 0 1 2 .316 Ohtani dh 3 1 0 0 2 1 .230 Rendon 3b 5 2 2 2 0 1 .231 Walsh 1b-lf 5 2 3 4 0 1 .235 Rojas lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .130 d-Suzuki ph-1b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .194 Stassi c 4 2 1 2 0 0 .236 Wade 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .275 a-Fletcher ph-ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .148 Velazquez ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .137 b-Mayfield ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .244

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 8 5 4 7 Story 2b 5 0 2 3 0 2 .221 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .286 Bogaerts ss 5 1 2 1 0 0 .359 Martinez dh 5 0 1 0 0 3 .309 Hernández cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .189 Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .208 Dalbec 1b 3 2 0 0 1 1 .141 Arroyo rf 1 2 1 0 1 0 .205 1-Bradley Jr. pr-rf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .181

Los Angeles 000 020 101 6_10 8 0 Boston 002 010 010 1_5 8 0

a-grounded out for Wade in the 8th. b-grounded out for Velazquez in the 8th. c-struck out for Marsh in the 9th. d-walked for Rojas in the 9th.

1-ran for Arroyo in the 7th.

E_Velazquez (2). LOB_Los Angeles 3, Boston 6. 2B_Walsh (3), Story 2 (7). HR_Stassi (3), off Whitlock; Rendon (3), off Davis; Ward (6), off Barnes; Walsh (3), off Sawamura; Bogaerts (2), off Loup. RBIs_Stassi 2 (8), Rendon 2 (11), Walsh 4 (14), Ward 2 (15), Story 3 (9), Bogaerts (10), Bradley Jr. (6). CS_Vázquez (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Stassi 2); Boston 4 (Vázquez, Bogaerts, Martinez 2). RISP_Los Angeles 5 for 10; Boston 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Verdugo. GIDP_Verdugo, Story.

DP_Los Angeles 3 (Wade, Velazquez, Walsh; Stassi, Mayfield, Stassi; Mayfield, Fletcher, Suzuki).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Detmers 4 2-3 4 3 3 2 2 78 5.32 Ortega 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 22 1.23 Loup 1 1 1 1 0 2 11 1.54 Tepera, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 1.50 Herget 1 2 1 0 1 0 20 5.11

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Whitlock 5 2 2 2 0 9 78 1.25 Davis, BS, 0-1 2 1 1 1 0 4 24 3.09 Strahm 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.12 Robles, H, 5 2-3 0 1 1 2 1 20 1.74 Diekman, BS, 1-3 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 18 4.15 Barnes, L, 0-2 2-3 2 4 3 1 1 20 8.64 Sawamura 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 9 4.15

Inherited runners-scored_Ortega 1-0, Diekman 2-1, Sawamura 2-2. HBP_Detmers (Arroyo).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:42. A_27,679 (37,755).

