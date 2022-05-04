L.A. Angels 10, Boston 5

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|10
|8
|10
|4
|16
|
|Marsh rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|c-Ward ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.375
|Trout cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.316
|Ohtani dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.230
|Rendon 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.231
|Walsh 1b-lf
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.235
|Rojas lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.130
|d-Suzuki ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.194
|Stassi c
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.236
|Wade 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|a-Fletcher ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Velazquez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.137
|b-Mayfield ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|4
|7
|
|Story 2b
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.221
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.359
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.309
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.141
|Arroyo rf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|1-Bradley Jr. pr-rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.181
|Los Angeles
|000
|020
|101
|6_10
|8
|0
|Boston
|002
|010
|010
|1_5
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Wade in the 8th. b-grounded out for Velazquez in the 8th. c-struck out for Marsh in the 9th. d-walked for Rojas in the 9th.
1-ran for Arroyo in the 7th.
E_Velazquez (2). LOB_Los Angeles 3, Boston 6. 2B_Walsh (3), Story 2 (7). HR_Stassi (3), off Whitlock; Rendon (3), off Davis; Ward (6), off Barnes; Walsh (3), off Sawamura; Bogaerts (2), off Loup. RBIs_Stassi 2 (8), Rendon 2 (11), Walsh 4 (14), Ward 2 (15), Story 3 (9), Bogaerts (10), Bradley Jr. (6). CS_Vázquez (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Stassi 2); Boston 4 (Vázquez, Bogaerts, Martinez 2). RISP_Los Angeles 5 for 10; Boston 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Verdugo. GIDP_Verdugo, Story.
DP_Los Angeles 3 (Wade, Velazquez, Walsh; Stassi, Mayfield, Stassi; Mayfield, Fletcher, Suzuki).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Detmers
|4
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|2
|78
|5.32
|Ortega
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|1.23
|Loup
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|11
|1.54
|Tepera, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|1.50
|Herget
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|20
|5.11
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Whitlock
|5
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|9
|78
|1.25
|Davis, BS, 0-1
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|24
|3.09
|Strahm
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.12
|Robles, H, 5
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|20
|1.74
|Diekman, BS, 1-3
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|4.15
|Barnes, L, 0-2
|
|2-3
|2
|4
|3
|1
|1
|20
|8.64
|Sawamura
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|9
|4.15
Inherited runners-scored_Ortega 1-0, Diekman 2-1, Sawamura 2-2. HBP_Detmers (Arroyo).
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:42. A_27,679 (37,755).
