L.A. Angels 10, Boston 5

The Associated Press
May 4, 2022 11:13 pm
Los Angeles Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 10 8 10 Totals 35 5 8 5
Marsh rf 3 0 0 0 Story 2b 5 0 2 3
Ward ph-rf 2 1 1 2 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0
Trout cf 4 2 1 0 Bogaerts ss 5 1 2 1
Ohtani dh 3 1 0 0 Martinez dh 5 0 1 0
Rendon 3b 5 2 2 2 Hernández cf 4 0 1 0
Walsh 1b-lf 5 2 3 4 Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0
Rojas lf 3 0 0 0 Vázquez c 3 0 0 0
Suzuki ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Dalbec 1b 3 2 0 0
Stassi c 4 2 1 2 Arroyo rf 1 2 1 0
Wade 2b 2 0 0 0 Brdley Jr. pr-rf 1 0 1 1
Fletcher ph-ss 2 0 0 0
Velazquez ss 2 0 0 0
Mayfield ph-2b 2 0 0 0
Los Angeles 000 020 101 6 10
Boston 002 010 010 1 5

E_Velazquez (2). DP_Los Angeles 3, Boston 0. LOB_Los Angeles 3, Boston 6. 2B_Walsh (3), Story 2 (7). HR_Stassi (3), Rendon (3), Ward (6), Walsh (3), Bogaerts (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Detmers 4 2-3 4 3 3 2 2
Ortega 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Loup 1 1 1 1 0 2
Tepera W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1
Herget 1 2 1 0 1 0
Boston
Whitlock 5 2 2 2 0 9
Davis BS,0-1 2 1 1 1 0 4
Strahm 1 0 0 0 0 0
Robles H,5 2-3 0 1 1 2 1
Diekman BS,1-3 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Barnes L,0-2 2-3 2 4 3 1 1
Sawamura 1-3 2 2 2 0 1

HBP_Detmers (Arroyo).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:42. A_27,679 (37,755).

