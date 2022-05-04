L.A. Angels 10, Boston 5

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|10
|8
|10
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|
|Marsh rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Story 2b
|5
|0
|2
|3
|
|Ward ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trout cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Ohtani dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rendon 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Walsh 1b-lf
|5
|2
|3
|4
|
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suzuki ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|
|Stassi c
|4
|2
|1
|2
|
|Arroyo rf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|
|Wade 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brdley Jr. pr-rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Fletcher ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Velazquez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mayfield ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|000
|020
|101
|6
|—
|10
|Boston
|002
|010
|010
|1
|—
|5
E_Velazquez (2). DP_Los Angeles 3, Boston 0. LOB_Los Angeles 3, Boston 6. 2B_Walsh (3), Story 2 (7). HR_Stassi (3), Rendon (3), Ward (6), Walsh (3), Bogaerts (2).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Detmers
|4
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Ortega
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Loup
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Tepera W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Herget
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Whitlock
|5
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|9
|Davis BS,0-1
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Strahm
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robles H,5
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Diekman BS,1-3
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Barnes L,0-2
|
|2-3
|2
|4
|3
|1
|1
|Sawamura
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
HBP_Detmers (Arroyo).
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:42. A_27,679 (37,755).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.