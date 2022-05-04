L.A. Angels 10, Boston 5

Los Angeles Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 10 8 10 Totals 35 5 8 5 Marsh rf 3 0 0 0 Story 2b 5 0 2 3 Ward ph-rf 2 1 1 2 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 Trout cf 4 2 1 0 Bogaerts ss 5 1 2 1 Ohtani dh 3 1 0 0 Martinez dh 5 0 1 0 Rendon 3b 5 2 2 2 Hernández cf 4 0 1 0 Walsh 1b-lf 5 2 3 4 Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0 Rojas lf 3 0 0 0 Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 Suzuki ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Dalbec 1b 3 2 0 0 Stassi c 4 2 1 2 Arroyo rf 1 2 1 0 Wade 2b 2 0 0 0 Brdley Jr. pr-rf 1 0 1 1 Fletcher ph-ss 2 0 0 0 Velazquez ss 2 0 0 0 Mayfield ph-2b 2 0 0 0

Los Angeles 000 020 101 6 — 10 Boston 002 010 010 1 — 5

E_Velazquez (2). DP_Los Angeles 3, Boston 0. LOB_Los Angeles 3, Boston 6. 2B_Walsh (3), Story 2 (7). HR_Stassi (3), Rendon (3), Ward (6), Walsh (3), Bogaerts (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Detmers 4 2-3 4 3 3 2 2 Ortega 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Loup 1 1 1 1 0 2 Tepera W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 Herget 1 2 1 0 1 0

Boston Whitlock 5 2 2 2 0 9 Davis BS,0-1 2 1 1 1 0 4 Strahm 1 0 0 0 0 0 Robles H,5 2-3 0 1 1 2 1 Diekman BS,1-3 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Barnes L,0-2 2-3 2 4 3 1 1 Sawamura 1-3 2 2 2 0 1

HBP_Detmers (Arroyo).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:42. A_27,679 (37,755).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.