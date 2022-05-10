L.A. Angels 11, Tampa Bay 3

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|3
|10
|2
|2
|13
|
|Lowe 2b-rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.206
|Franco ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.322
|Díaz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.287
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|a-Ramirez ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.316
|Margot lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.337
|1-Walls pr-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.183
|b-Mejía ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.344
|Arozarena dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.235
|Phillips rf-lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.145
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.145
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|11
|11
|11
|3
|8
|
|Marsh lf-cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Trout cf
|3
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.319
|Rengifo 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ohtani dh
|4
|3
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.252
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.206
|Walsh 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.260
|Mayfield rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Whitefield rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Wade 2b-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Wallach c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Velazquez ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.141
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|200_3
|10
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|303
|50x_11
|11
|1
a-singled for Choi in the 7th. b-grounded out for Kiermaier in the 7th.
1-ran for Margot in the 6th.
E_Wade (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Franco (9), Lowe (5), Wade (4), Velazquez (3). HR_Arozarena (1), off Syndergaard; Walsh (6), off Springs; Trout (7), off Beeks; Ohtani (5), off Beeks; Ohtani (6), off Faucher. RBIs_Arozarena (9), Ramirez (7), Walsh 3 (22), Trout 3 (16), Ohtani 5 (21). SB_Kiermaier (2), Margot 2 (5). CS_Margot (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 7 (Choi 2, Phillips, Mejía, Ramirez, Zunino 2); Los Angeles 3 (Rengifo 2, Wade). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 16; Los Angeles 4 for 9.
Runners moved up_Mayfield.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Springs, L, 1-1
|4
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|4
|57
|2.12
|Beeks
|2
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|3
|38
|2.13
|Faucher
|1
|
|3
|5
|5
|2
|1
|30
|45.00
|Wisler
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|2.35
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard, W, 3-1
|5
|1-3
|7
|1
|1
|1
|7
|97
|2.45
|Tepera, H, 8
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|20
|1.88
|Loup
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.38
|Herget
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|4.11
|Barraclough
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Tepera 1-0, Loup 2-2.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:02. A_19,537 (45,517).
