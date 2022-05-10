Trending:
L.A. Angels 11, Tampa Bay 3

The Associated Press
May 10, 2022 12:58 am
1 min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 3 10 2 2 13
Lowe 2b-rf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .206
Franco ss 5 1 3 0 0 0 .322
Díaz 3b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .287
Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .306
a-Ramirez ph-lf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .316
Margot lf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .337
1-Walls pr-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .191
Kiermaier cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .183
b-Mejía ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .344
Arozarena dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .235
Phillips rf-lf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .145
Zunino c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .145
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 11 11 11 3 8
Marsh lf-cf 5 2 2 0 0 1 .256
Trout cf 3 3 2 3 1 1 .319
Rengifo 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ohtani dh 4 3 3 5 0 0 .252
Rendon 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .206
Walsh 1b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .260
Mayfield rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Whitefield rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Wade 2b-lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .283
Wallach c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Velazquez ss 3 1 1 0 1 2 .141
Tampa Bay 000 100 200_3 10 0
Los Angeles 000 303 50x_11 11 1

a-singled for Choi in the 7th. b-grounded out for Kiermaier in the 7th.

1-ran for Margot in the 6th.

E_Wade (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Franco (9), Lowe (5), Wade (4), Velazquez (3). HR_Arozarena (1), off Syndergaard; Walsh (6), off Springs; Trout (7), off Beeks; Ohtani (5), off Beeks; Ohtani (6), off Faucher. RBIs_Arozarena (9), Ramirez (7), Walsh 3 (22), Trout 3 (16), Ohtani 5 (21). SB_Kiermaier (2), Margot 2 (5). CS_Margot (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 7 (Choi 2, Phillips, Mejía, Ramirez, Zunino 2); Los Angeles 3 (Rengifo 2, Wade). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 16; Los Angeles 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Mayfield.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Springs, L, 1-1 4 3 3 3 0 4 57 2.12
Beeks 2 3 3 3 1 3 38 2.13
Faucher 1 3 5 5 2 1 30 45.00
Wisler 1 2 0 0 0 0 22 2.35
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Syndergaard, W, 3-1 5 1-3 7 1 1 1 7 97 2.45
Tepera, H, 8 1 1-3 1 2 1 1 3 20 1.88
Loup 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 1.38
Herget 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 4.11
Barraclough 1 1 0 0 0 1 8 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Tepera 1-0, Loup 2-2.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:02. A_19,537 (45,517).

