Sports News

L.A. Angels 11, Tampa Bay 3

The Associated Press
May 10, 2022 12:58 am
Tampa Bay Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 3 10 2 Totals 35 11 11 11
Lowe 2b-rf 5 0 1 0 Marsh lf-cf 5 2 2 0
Franco ss 5 1 3 0 Trout cf 3 3 2 3
Díaz 3b 4 1 1 0 Rengifo 2b 1 0 0 0
Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 Ohtani dh 4 3 3 5
Ramirez ph-lf 2 0 1 1 Rendon 3b 3 0 0 0
Margot lf 3 0 2 0 Walsh 1b 4 1 1 3
Walls pr-2b 1 0 0 0 Mayfield rf 3 0 0 0
Kiermaier cf 2 0 0 0 Whitefield rf 1 0 0 0
Mejía ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Wade 2b-lf 4 0 1 0
Arozarena dh 4 1 1 1 Wallach c 4 1 1 0
Phillips rf-lf 4 0 0 0 Velazquez ss 3 1 1 0
Zunino c 4 0 1 0
Tampa Bay 000 100 200 3
Los Angeles 000 303 50x 11

E_Wade (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Franco (9), Lowe (5), Wade (4), Velazquez (3). HR_Arozarena (1), Walsh (6), Trout (7), Ohtani 2 (6). SB_Kiermaier (2), Margot 2 (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Springs L,1-1 4 3 3 3 0 4
Beeks 2 3 3 3 1 3
Faucher 1 3 5 5 2 1
Wisler 1 2 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles
Syndergaard W,3-1 5 1-3 7 1 1 1 7
Tepera H,8 1 1-3 1 2 1 1 3
Loup 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Herget 1 0 0 0 0 2
Barraclough 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:02. A_19,537 (45,517).

Top Stories