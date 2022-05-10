L.A. Angels 11, Tampa Bay 3

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|3
|10
|2
|
|Totals
|35
|11
|11
|11
|
|Lowe 2b-rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Marsh lf-cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Franco ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|Trout cf
|3
|3
|2
|3
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rengifo 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ohtani dh
|4
|3
|3
|5
|
|Ramirez ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Walsh 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Walls pr-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mayfield rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Whitefield rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mejía ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wade 2b-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arozarena dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Wallach c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Phillips rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Velazquez ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|200
|—
|3
|Los Angeles
|000
|303
|50x
|—
|11
E_Wade (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Franco (9), Lowe (5), Wade (4), Velazquez (3). HR_Arozarena (1), Walsh (6), Trout (7), Ohtani 2 (6). SB_Kiermaier (2), Margot 2 (5).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Springs L,1-1
|4
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Beeks
|2
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Faucher
|1
|
|3
|5
|5
|2
|1
|Wisler
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Syndergaard W,3-1
|5
|1-3
|7
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Tepera H,8
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Loup
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Herget
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barraclough
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:02. A_19,537 (45,517).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.