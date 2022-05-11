L.A. Angels 12, Tampa Bay 0

|Tampa Bay
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|27
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|41
|12
|18
|12
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Marsh lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Franco ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Trout cf
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Phillips rf-p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Ramirez dh-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rendon 3b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Walsh 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mayfield rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Whitefield rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Walls 3b-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wallach c
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Bruján rf-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Velazquez ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Los Angeles
|233
|000
|04x
|—
|12
E_Walsh (2). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 1, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Rengifo (1), Velazquez (4), Ohtani (6), Walsh (4). HR_Trout 2 (9), Wallach (1), Rendon (4). SB_Velazquez (5). SF_Marsh (3).
|Tampa Bay
|Kluber L,1-2
|3
|
|11
|8
|8
|0
|2
|Adam
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Poche
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thompson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Feyereisen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phillips
|1
|
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|Detmers W,2-1
|9
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:19. A_39,313 (45,517).
