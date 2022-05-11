Trending:
L.A. Angels 12, Tampa Bay 0

The Associated Press
May 11, 2022 12:25 am
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 27 0 0 0 Totals 41 12 18 12
Díaz 1b 4 0 0 0 Marsh lf 4 2 2 1
Franco ss 2 0 0 0 Trout cf 4 3 3 3
Phillips rf-p 1 0 0 0 Ohtani dh 5 1 2 0
Ramirez dh-rf 3 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 5 1 1 3
Arozarena lf 3 0 0 0 Walsh 1b 5 1 3 1
Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0 Mayfield rf 4 1 1 0
Zunino c 3 0 0 0 Whitefield rf 1 0 0 0
Walls 3b-ss 2 0 0 0 Wallach c 5 1 1 3
Bruján rf-3b 3 0 0 0 Rengifo 2b 4 1 2 0
Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 Velazquez ss 4 1 3 1
Tampa Bay 000 000 000 0
Los Angeles 233 000 04x 12

E_Walsh (2). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 1, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Rengifo (1), Velazquez (4), Ohtani (6), Walsh (4). HR_Trout 2 (9), Wallach (1), Rendon (4). SB_Velazquez (5). SF_Marsh (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Kluber L,1-2 3 11 8 8 0 2
Adam 1 1 0 0 0 1
Poche 1 1 0 0 0 1
Thompson 1 0 0 0 1 2
Feyereisen 1 0 0 0 0 0
Phillips 1 5 4 4 0 0
Los Angeles
Detmers W,2-1 9 0 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:19. A_39,313 (45,517).

