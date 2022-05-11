L.A. Angels 12, Tampa Bay 0

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 0 0 0 1 2 Díaz 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Franco ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .317 Phillips rf-p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Ramirez dh-rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Arozarena lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .138 Walls 3b-ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .186 Bruján rf-3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .176

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 12 18 12 1 6 Marsh lf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .267 Trout cf 4 3 3 3 1 0 .337 Ohtani dh 5 1 2 0 0 0 .258 Rendon 3b 5 1 1 3 0 2 .206 Walsh 1b 5 1 3 1 0 1 .275 Mayfield rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .226 Whitefield rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Wallach c 5 1 1 3 0 0 .222 Rengifo 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .400 Velazquez ss 4 1 3 1 0 0 .176

Tampa Bay 000 000 000_0 0 0 Los Angeles 233 000 04x_12 18 1

E_Walsh (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 1, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Rengifo (1), Velazquez (4), Ohtani (6), Walsh (4). HR_Trout (8), off Kluber; Wallach (1), off Kluber; Trout (9), off Phillips; Rendon (4), off Phillips. RBIs_Rendon 3 (16), Walsh (23), Velazquez (4), Marsh (19), Trout 3 (19), Wallach 3 (3). SB_Velazquez (5). SF_Marsh.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 0; Los Angeles 3 (Wallach, Trout 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 0; Los Angeles 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Ohtani, Rendon. GIDP_Kiermaier.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Walsh, Velazquez, Walsh).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kluber, L, 1-2 3 11 8 8 0 2 64 4.55 Adam 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 1.35 Poche 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 2.35 Thompson 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 2.45 Feyereisen 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.00 Phillips 1 5 4 4 0 0 17 36.00

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Detmers, W, 2-1 9 0 0 0 1 2 108 3.77

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:19. A_39,313 (45,517).

