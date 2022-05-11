L.A. Angels 12, Tampa Bay 0

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Franco ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Phillips rf-p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Ramirez dh-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.138
|Walls 3b-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.186
|Bruján rf-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|12
|18
|12
|1
|6
|
|Marsh lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Trout cf
|4
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.337
|Ohtani dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Rendon 3b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.206
|Walsh 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Mayfield rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Whitefield rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wallach c
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.222
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Velazquez ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.176
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000_0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|233
|000
|04x_12
|18
|1
E_Walsh (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 1, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Rengifo (1), Velazquez (4), Ohtani (6), Walsh (4). HR_Trout (8), off Kluber; Wallach (1), off Kluber; Trout (9), off Phillips; Rendon (4), off Phillips. RBIs_Rendon 3 (16), Walsh (23), Velazquez (4), Marsh (19), Trout 3 (19), Wallach 3 (3). SB_Velazquez (5). SF_Marsh.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 0; Los Angeles 3 (Wallach, Trout 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 0; Los Angeles 4 for 9.
Runners moved up_Ohtani, Rendon. GIDP_Kiermaier.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Walsh, Velazquez, Walsh).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber, L, 1-2
|3
|
|11
|8
|8
|0
|2
|64
|4.55
|Adam
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.35
|Poche
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.35
|Thompson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|2.45
|Feyereisen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
|Phillips
|1
|
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|17
|36.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Detmers, W, 2-1
|9
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|108
|3.77
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:19. A_39,313 (45,517).
