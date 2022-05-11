Trending:
L.A. Angels 12, Tampa Bay 0

The Associated Press
May 11, 2022 12:25 am
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 0 0 0 1 2
Díaz 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Franco ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .317
Phillips rf-p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Ramirez dh-rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Arozarena lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .138
Walls 3b-ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .186
Bruján rf-3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .176
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 12 18 12 1 6
Marsh lf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .267
Trout cf 4 3 3 3 1 0 .337
Ohtani dh 5 1 2 0 0 0 .258
Rendon 3b 5 1 1 3 0 2 .206
Walsh 1b 5 1 3 1 0 1 .275
Mayfield rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .226
Whitefield rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Wallach c 5 1 1 3 0 0 .222
Rengifo 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .400
Velazquez ss 4 1 3 1 0 0 .176
Tampa Bay 000 000 000_0 0 0
Los Angeles 233 000 04x_12 18 1

E_Walsh (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 1, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Rengifo (1), Velazquez (4), Ohtani (6), Walsh (4). HR_Trout (8), off Kluber; Wallach (1), off Kluber; Trout (9), off Phillips; Rendon (4), off Phillips. RBIs_Rendon 3 (16), Walsh (23), Velazquez (4), Marsh (19), Trout 3 (19), Wallach 3 (3). SB_Velazquez (5). SF_Marsh.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 0; Los Angeles 3 (Wallach, Trout 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 0; Los Angeles 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Ohtani, Rendon. GIDP_Kiermaier.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Walsh, Velazquez, Walsh).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kluber, L, 1-2 3 11 8 8 0 2 64 4.55
Adam 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 1.35
Poche 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 2.35
Thompson 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 2.45
Feyereisen 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.00
Phillips 1 5 4 4 0 0 17 36.00
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Detmers, W, 2-1 9 0 0 0 1 2 108 3.77

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:19. A_39,313 (45,517).

