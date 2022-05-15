L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 4 8 4 1 15 Ward rf 5 1 2 0 0 3 .385 Trout cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .312 Ohtani dh 3 1 1 2 1 0 .257 Rendon 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .227 Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240 Marsh lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .284 Wallach c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .158 Wade 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247 Velazquez ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .190

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 1 5 1 4 4 Kemp 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .212 Lowrie dh 4 1 1 0 1 0 .222 Laureano rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .176 Pinder lf 2 0 2 0 1 0 .253 Murphy c 3 0 0 1 1 1 .192 Bethancourt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .219 Smith 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .188 a-Barrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Pache cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .157 b-Brown ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .158

Los Angeles 200 000 011_4 8 0 Oakland 001 000 000_1 5 2

a-lined out for Smith in the 9th. b-popped out for Pache in the 9th.

E_Andrus (6), Kemp (4). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Oakland 10. 2B_Rendon (7), Velazquez (5), Pinder (4). 3B_Ward (2). HR_Ohtani (8), off Montas. RBIs_Ohtani 2 (26), Rendon (18), Velazquez (6), Murphy (18). SB_Pinder (2), Laureano (2). CS_Ohtani (3). S_Smith, Pinder, Kemp.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Walsh, Marsh, Ward); Oakland 8 (Murphy 2, Kemp, Andrus, Laureano, Bethancourt 3). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 9; Oakland 0 for 11.

Runners moved up_Ohtani, Wallach, Wade, Murphy.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sandoval, W, 2-1 6 1-3 4 1 1 4 4 101 1.91 Herget, S, 1-1 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 44 3.32

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montas, L, 2-4 6 4 2 2 1 12 101 3.67 Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 3.38 Jiménez 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 16 0.66 Puk 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.59 Kolarek 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 10 3.55 Acevedo 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.71

Inherited runners-scored_Herget 1-0, Puk 1-0, Acevedo 1-0. IBB_off Montas (Ohtani). HBP_Sandoval (Kemp), Herget (Kemp).

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Ben May.

T_3:29. A_14,668 (46,847).

