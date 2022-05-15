Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1

The Associated Press
May 15, 2022 12:46 am
1 min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 4 8 4 1 15
Ward rf 5 1 2 0 0 3 .385
Trout cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .312
Ohtani dh 3 1 1 2 1 0 .257
Rendon 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .227
Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240
Marsh lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .284
Wallach c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .158
Wade 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247
Velazquez ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .190
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 1 5 1 4 4
Kemp 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .212
Lowrie dh 4 1 1 0 1 0 .222
Laureano rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .176
Pinder lf 2 0 2 0 1 0 .253
Murphy c 3 0 0 1 1 1 .192
Bethancourt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .219
Smith 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .188
a-Barrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Pache cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .157
b-Brown ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .158
Los Angeles 200 000 011_4 8 0
Oakland 001 000 000_1 5 2

a-lined out for Smith in the 9th. b-popped out for Pache in the 9th.

E_Andrus (6), Kemp (4). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Oakland 10. 2B_Rendon (7), Velazquez (5), Pinder (4). 3B_Ward (2). HR_Ohtani (8), off Montas. RBIs_Ohtani 2 (26), Rendon (18), Velazquez (6), Murphy (18). SB_Pinder (2), Laureano (2). CS_Ohtani (3). S_Smith, Pinder, Kemp.

        Cloud security and scalability is an important topic in government today. But what lessons have agencies learned to create more impactful optimization for the future? During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the General Services Administration, Department of Education, the National Museum of African American History and Culture and Appian are implementing strategies and initiatives around securing and scaling the cloud.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Walsh, Marsh, Ward); Oakland 8 (Murphy 2, Kemp, Andrus, Laureano, Bethancourt 3). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 9; Oakland 0 for 11.

Runners moved up_Ohtani, Wallach, Wade, Murphy.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sandoval, W, 2-1 6 1-3 4 1 1 4 4 101 1.91
Herget, S, 1-1 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 44 3.32
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montas, L, 2-4 6 4 2 2 1 12 101 3.67
Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 3.38
Jiménez 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 16 0.66
Puk 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.59
Kolarek 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 10 3.55
Acevedo 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.71

Inherited runners-scored_Herget 1-0, Puk 1-0, Acevedo 1-0. IBB_off Montas (Ohtani). HBP_Sandoval (Kemp), Herget (Kemp).

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Ben May.

T_3:29. A_14,668 (46,847).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|22 APMP's Bid & Proposal Con 2022
5|22 2022 IPMA-HR Southern Region Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories