L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|8
|4
|1
|15
|
|Ward rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.385
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.312
|Ohtani dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.257
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Marsh lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Wallach c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.158
|Wade 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Velazquez ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.190
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|5
|1
|4
|4
|
|Kemp 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Lowrie dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Laureano rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Pinder lf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.192
|Bethancourt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Smith 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|a-Barrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Pache cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.157
|b-Brown ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Los Angeles
|200
|000
|011_4
|8
|0
|Oakland
|001
|000
|000_1
|5
|2
a-lined out for Smith in the 9th. b-popped out for Pache in the 9th.
E_Andrus (6), Kemp (4). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Oakland 10. 2B_Rendon (7), Velazquez (5), Pinder (4). 3B_Ward (2). HR_Ohtani (8), off Montas. RBIs_Ohtani 2 (26), Rendon (18), Velazquez (6), Murphy (18). SB_Pinder (2), Laureano (2). CS_Ohtani (3). S_Smith, Pinder, Kemp.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Walsh, Marsh, Ward); Oakland 8 (Murphy 2, Kemp, Andrus, Laureano, Bethancourt 3). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 9; Oakland 0 for 11.
Runners moved up_Ohtani, Wallach, Wade, Murphy.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval, W, 2-1
|6
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|4
|4
|101
|1.91
|Herget, S, 1-1
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|3.32
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas, L, 2-4
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|12
|101
|3.67
|Jackson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.38
|Jiménez
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|0.66
|Puk
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.59
|Kolarek
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|3.55
|Acevedo
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.71
Inherited runners-scored_Herget 1-0, Puk 1-0, Acevedo 1-0. IBB_off Montas (Ohtani). HBP_Sandoval (Kemp), Herget (Kemp).
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Ben May.
T_3:29. A_14,668 (46,847).
