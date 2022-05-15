L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1

|Los Angeles
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|29
|1
|5
|1
|Ward rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Kemp 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lowrie dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ohtani dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Laureano rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Pinder lf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Marsh lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bethancourt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wallach c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wade 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smith 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Velazquez ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Barrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pache cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brown ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|200
|000
|011
|—
|4
|Oakland
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_Andrus (6), Kemp (4). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Oakland 10. 2B_Rendon (7), Velazquez (5), Pinder (4). 3B_Ward (2). HR_Ohtani (8). SB_Pinder (2), Laureano (2). S_Smith (3), Pinder (1), Kemp (1).
|Los Angeles
|Sandoval W,2-1
|6
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|4
|4
|Herget S,1-1
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|Montas L,2-4
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|12
|Jackson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jiménez
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Puk
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kolarek
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Acevedo
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Sandoval (Kemp), Herget (Kemp).
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Ben May.
T_3:29. A_14,668 (46,847).
