L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1

The Associated Press
May 15, 2022 12:46 am
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 4 8 4 Totals 29 1 5 1
Ward rf 5 1 2 0 Kemp 2b 2 0 0 0
Trout cf 4 1 1 0 Lowrie dh 4 1 1 0
Ohtani dh 3 1 1 2 Laureano rf 4 0 1 0
Rendon 3b 4 0 2 1 Pinder lf 2 0 2 0
Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0 Murphy c 3 0 0 1
Marsh lf 4 1 1 0 Bethancourt 1b 4 0 0 0
Wallach c 4 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0
Wade 2b 4 0 0 0 Smith 3b 2 0 0 0
Velazquez ss 4 0 1 1 Barrera ph 1 0 0 0
Pache cf 2 0 0 0
Brown ph 1 0 0 0
Los Angeles 200 000 011 4
Oakland 001 000 000 1

E_Andrus (6), Kemp (4). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Oakland 10. 2B_Rendon (7), Velazquez (5), Pinder (4). 3B_Ward (2). HR_Ohtani (8). SB_Pinder (2), Laureano (2). S_Smith (3), Pinder (1), Kemp (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Sandoval W,2-1 6 1-3 4 1 1 4 4
Herget S,1-1 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Oakland
Montas L,2-4 6 4 2 2 1 12
Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Jiménez 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Puk 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Kolarek 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Acevedo 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Sandoval (Kemp), Herget (Kemp).

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Ben May.

T_3:29. A_14,668 (46,847).

Top Stories