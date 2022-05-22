L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1

Oakland Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 1 4 1 Totals 33 4 10 4 Neuse 2b 4 0 0 0 Ohtani dh 5 1 2 1 Pinder rf 3 0 0 0 Trout cf 4 2 3 2 Brown ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 4 0 0 0 Lowrie dh 4 0 0 0 Duffy 1b 4 0 1 0 Murphy c 4 0 1 0 Rengifo 2b 2 0 1 0 Bethancourt 1b 4 0 0 0 Marsh lf 4 0 1 1 Smith 3b 3 1 2 0 Suzuki c 4 1 1 0 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 Wade rf 3 0 0 0 Pache cf 3 0 1 1 Velazquez ss 3 0 1 0 Barrera lf-rf 2 0 0 0

Oakland 000 000 010 — 1 Los Angeles 110 010 10x — 4

E_Irvin (1), Andrus (7), Rengifo (2). DP_Oakland 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Oakland 4, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Smith (8), Trout (12). HR_Ohtani (9), Trout (12). SB_Rengifo (1). S_Wade (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Irvin L,2-2 6 8 3 3 2 4 Grimm 2 2 1 1 1 1

Los Angeles Sandoval W,3-1 7 1-3 4 1 1 1 7 Tepera H,12 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Iglesias S,10-11 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_Grimm (Velazquez).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, David Rackley.

T_2:49. A_40,042 (45,517).

