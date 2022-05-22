L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1

Oakland
Los Angeles
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
31
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|4
|
|Neuse 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ohtani dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Pinder rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trout cf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Brown ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowrie dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duffy 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rengifo 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bethancourt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marsh lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Smith 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Suzuki c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wade rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pache cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Velazquez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Barrera lf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|Los Angeles
|110
|010
|10x
|—
|4
E_Irvin (1), Andrus (7), Rengifo (2). DP_Oakland 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Oakland 4, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Smith (8), Trout (12). HR_Ohtani (9), Trout (12). SB_Rengifo (1). S_Wade (5).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Irvin L,2-2
|6
|
|8
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Grimm
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sandoval W,3-1
|7
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Tepera H,12
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Iglesias S,10-11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_Grimm (Velazquez).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, David Rackley.
T_2:49. A_40,042 (45,517).
