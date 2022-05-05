L.A. Angels 8, Boston 0

|Los Angeles
|Boston
|Totals
|35
|8
|8
|8
|
|Totals
|34
|0
|6
|0
|
|Ohtani p-dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Story 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ward rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rendon 3b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Walsh 1b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stassi c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cordero rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mayfield lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wade ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Marsh cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Velazquez ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|251
|—
|8
|Boston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
LOB_Los Angeles 3, Boston 7. 2B_Bradley Jr. (7), Martinez (9). HR_Walsh (4), Marsh (3).
|Los Angeles
|Ohtani W,3-2
|7
|
|6
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Mayers
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Boston
|Hill
|5
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Houck L,2-2
|2
|1-3
|5
|7
|7
|1
|4
|Crawford
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP_Houck (Velazquez). WP_Ohtani, Houck.
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:55. A_29,476 (37,755).
