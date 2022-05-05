L.A. Angels 8, Boston 0

Los Angeles Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 8 8 8 Totals 34 0 6 0 Ohtani p-dh 4 1 2 1 Story 2b 4 0 0 0 Ward rf 4 1 1 0 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 Fletcher 2b 5 1 1 1 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 Rendon 3b 3 1 0 1 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 Walsh 1b 4 1 2 4 Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0 Stassi c 4 0 0 0 Cordero rf 4 0 0 0 Mayfield lf 3 0 0 0 Dalbec 1b 4 0 1 0 Wade ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 2 0 Marsh cf 4 2 2 1 Plawecki c 3 0 0 0 Velazquez ss 3 1 0 0

Los Angeles 000 000 251 — 8 Boston 000 000 000 — 0

LOB_Los Angeles 3, Boston 7. 2B_Bradley Jr. (7), Martinez (9). HR_Walsh (4), Marsh (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Ohtani W,3-2 7 6 0 0 0 11 Mayers 2 0 0 0 0 2

Boston Hill 5 1 0 0 1 6 Houck L,2-2 2 1-3 5 7 7 1 4 Crawford 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2

HBP_Houck (Velazquez). WP_Ohtani, Houck.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:55. A_29,476 (37,755).

