Sports News

L.A. Angels 8, Boston 0

The Associated Press
May 5, 2022 4:47 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 8 8 8 Totals 34 0 6 0
Ohtani p-dh 4 1 2 1 Story 2b 4 0 0 0
Ward rf 4 1 1 0 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0
Fletcher 2b 5 1 1 1 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0
Rendon 3b 3 1 0 1 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0
Walsh 1b 4 1 2 4 Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0
Stassi c 4 0 0 0 Cordero rf 4 0 0 0
Mayfield lf 3 0 0 0 Dalbec 1b 4 0 1 0
Wade ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 2 0
Marsh cf 4 2 2 1 Plawecki c 3 0 0 0
Velazquez ss 3 1 0 0
Los Angeles 000 000 251 8
Boston 000 000 000 0

LOB_Los Angeles 3, Boston 7. 2B_Bradley Jr. (7), Martinez (9). HR_Walsh (4), Marsh (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Ohtani W,3-2 7 6 0 0 0 11
Mayers 2 0 0 0 0 2
Boston
Hill 5 1 0 0 1 6
Houck L,2-2 2 1-3 5 7 7 1 4
Crawford 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2

HBP_Houck (Velazquez). WP_Ohtani, Houck.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:55. A_29,476 (37,755).

