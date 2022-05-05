L.A. Angels 8, Boston 0

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 8 8 8 2 12 Ohtani p-dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .240 Ward rf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .368 Fletcher 2b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .156 Rendon 3b 3 1 0 1 1 1 .222 Walsh 1b 4 1 2 4 0 0 .247 Stassi c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .220 Mayfield lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .227 a-Wade ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Marsh cf 4 2 2 1 0 2 .265 Velazquez ss 3 1 0 0 0 2 .130

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 0 6 0 0 13 Story 2b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .210 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .284 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .354 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .306 Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Cordero rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Dalbec 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .147 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .200 Plawecki c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .154

Los Angeles 000 000 251_8 8 0 Boston 000 000 000_0 6 0

a-flied out for Mayfield in the 8th.

LOB_Los Angeles 3, Boston 7. 2B_Bradley Jr. (7), Martinez (9). HR_Walsh (4), off Houck; Marsh (3), off Crawford. RBIs_Walsh 4 (18), Fletcher (2), Ohtani (13), Rendon (12), Marsh (16).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Walsh); Boston 3 (Cordero, Martinez, Devers). RISP_Los Angeles 5 for 8; Boston 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Rendon, Verdugo.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ohtani, W, 3-2 7 6 0 0 0 11 99 3.08 Mayers 2 0 0 0 0 2 28 5.23

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hill 5 1 0 0 1 6 68 2.86 Houck, L, 2-2 2 1-3 5 7 7 1 4 56 5.14 Crawford 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 30 10.38

Inherited runners-scored_Crawford 2-2. HBP_Houck (Velazquez). WP_Ohtani, Houck.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:55. A_29,476 (37,755).

