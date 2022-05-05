L.A. Angels 8, Boston 0

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|8
|8
|8
|2
|12
|
|Ohtani p-dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Ward rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.368
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.156
|Rendon 3b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.222
|Walsh 1b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.247
|Stassi c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.220
|Mayfield lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|a-Wade ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Marsh cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.265
|Velazquez ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.130
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|0
|6
|0
|0
|13
|
|Story 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.210
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.354
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.306
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Cordero rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.147
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|251_8
|8
|0
|Boston
|000
|000
|000_0
|6
|0
a-flied out for Mayfield in the 8th.
LOB_Los Angeles 3, Boston 7. 2B_Bradley Jr. (7), Martinez (9). HR_Walsh (4), off Houck; Marsh (3), off Crawford. RBIs_Walsh 4 (18), Fletcher (2), Ohtani (13), Rendon (12), Marsh (16).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Walsh); Boston 3 (Cordero, Martinez, Devers). RISP_Los Angeles 5 for 8; Boston 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Rendon, Verdugo.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ohtani, W, 3-2
|7
|
|6
|0
|0
|0
|11
|99
|3.08
|Mayers
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|5.23
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill
|5
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|68
|2.86
|Houck, L, 2-2
|2
|1-3
|5
|7
|7
|1
|4
|56
|5.14
|Crawford
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|30
|10.38
Inherited runners-scored_Crawford 2-2. HBP_Houck (Velazquez). WP_Ohtani, Houck.
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:55. A_29,476 (37,755).
