L.A. Dodgers 12, Arizona 3

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 3 11 3 0 8 Hummel lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .190 P.Smith dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .227 Luplow rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .188 Walker 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .219 Rojas 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .235 Perdomo ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .205 Thomas cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .323 Hager 2b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .000 Herrera c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .125

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 12 10 12 7 8 Betts rf 3 3 0 0 2 1 .263 Freeman 1b 4 2 3 3 1 0 .313 T.Turner ss 4 1 2 4 0 1 .281 1-Alberto pr-2b-p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Ríos dh-3b 5 1 1 3 0 2 .262 Taylor lf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .254 Muncy 3b-2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .164 Bellinger cf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .194 Barnes c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .250 Lux 2b-ss 4 2 2 2 0 1 .258

Arizona 200 000 001_3 11 3 Los Angeles 260 003 01x_12 10 0

1-ran for T.Turner in the 6th.

E_Hummel (1), Perdomo (3), Rojas (2). LOB_Arizona 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Freeman 3 (14), Lux (4), Muncy (4). HR_Luplow (5), off Anderson; Walker (9), off Anderson; Ríos (4), off Kelly. RBIs_Luplow (10), Walker (18), Hager (1), T.Turner 4 (27), Lux 2 (10), Ríos 3 (12), Freeman 3 (18).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Luplow, Walker); Los Angeles 4 (Betts, Taylor, Muncy 2). RISP_Arizona 0 for 4; Los Angeles 5 for 17.

Runners moved up_P.Smith, Luplow, Bellinger, Taylor. GIDP_Luplow, Perdomo, Barnes.

DP_Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Hager, Walker); Los Angeles 2 (Muncy, Lux, Freeman; Lux, Alberto, Freeman).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kelly, L, 3-2 2 5 8 8 4 2 56 3.27 C.Smith 3 1 0 0 1 4 40 6.59 Uceta 3 4 4 3 2 2 47 9.64

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, W, 4-0 7 7 2 2 0 7 82 4.04 Bickford 1 2 0 0 0 1 18 2.92 Alberto 1 2 1 1 0 0 18 9.00

IBB_off Kelly (Freeman).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T_2:45. A_46,850 (56,000).

