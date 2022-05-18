Trending:
L.A. Dodgers 12, Arizona 3

The Associated Press
May 18, 2022 1:10 am
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 3 11 3 0 8
Hummel lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .190
P.Smith dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .227
Luplow rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .188
Walker 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .219
Rojas 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .235
Perdomo ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .205
Thomas cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .323
Hager 2b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .000
Herrera c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .125
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 12 10 12 7 8
Betts rf 3 3 0 0 2 1 .263
Freeman 1b 4 2 3 3 1 0 .313
T.Turner ss 4 1 2 4 0 1 .281
1-Alberto pr-2b-p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Ríos dh-3b 5 1 1 3 0 2 .262
Taylor lf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .254
Muncy 3b-2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .164
Bellinger cf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .194
Barnes c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .250
Lux 2b-ss 4 2 2 2 0 1 .258
Arizona 200 000 001_3 11 3
Los Angeles 260 003 01x_12 10 0

1-ran for T.Turner in the 6th.

E_Hummel (1), Perdomo (3), Rojas (2). LOB_Arizona 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Freeman 3 (14), Lux (4), Muncy (4). HR_Luplow (5), off Anderson; Walker (9), off Anderson; Ríos (4), off Kelly. RBIs_Luplow (10), Walker (18), Hager (1), T.Turner 4 (27), Lux 2 (10), Ríos 3 (12), Freeman 3 (18).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Luplow, Walker); Los Angeles 4 (Betts, Taylor, Muncy 2). RISP_Arizona 0 for 4; Los Angeles 5 for 17.

Runners moved up_P.Smith, Luplow, Bellinger, Taylor. GIDP_Luplow, Perdomo, Barnes.

DP_Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Hager, Walker); Los Angeles 2 (Muncy, Lux, Freeman; Lux, Alberto, Freeman).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kelly, L, 3-2 2 5 8 8 4 2 56 3.27
C.Smith 3 1 0 0 1 4 40 6.59
Uceta 3 4 4 3 2 2 47 9.64
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, W, 4-0 7 7 2 2 0 7 82 4.04
Bickford 1 2 0 0 0 1 18 2.92
Alberto 1 2 1 1 0 0 18 9.00

IBB_off Kelly (Freeman).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T_2:45. A_46,850 (56,000).

