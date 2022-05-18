L.A. Dodgers 12, Arizona 3

Arizona
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
36
3
11
3
0
8
Hummel lf
4
0
2
0
0
0
.190
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|12
|10
|12
|7
|8
|
|Betts rf
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.263
|Freeman 1b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.313
|T.Turner ss
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.281
|1-Alberto pr-2b-p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Ríos dh-3b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.262
|Taylor lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.254
|Muncy 3b-2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.164
|Bellinger cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.194
|Barnes c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Lux 2b-ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.258
|Arizona
|200
|000
|001_3
|11
|3
|Los Angeles
|260
|003
|01x_12
|10
|0
1-ran for T.Turner in the 6th.
E_Hummel (1), Perdomo (3), Rojas (2). LOB_Arizona 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Freeman 3 (14), Lux (4), Muncy (4). HR_Luplow (5), off Anderson; Walker (9), off Anderson; Ríos (4), off Kelly. RBIs_Luplow (10), Walker (18), Hager (1), T.Turner 4 (27), Lux 2 (10), Ríos 3 (12), Freeman 3 (18).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Luplow, Walker); Los Angeles 4 (Betts, Taylor, Muncy 2). RISP_Arizona 0 for 4; Los Angeles 5 for 17.
Runners moved up_P.Smith, Luplow, Bellinger, Taylor. GIDP_Luplow, Perdomo, Barnes.
DP_Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Hager, Walker); Los Angeles 2 (Muncy, Lux, Freeman; Lux, Alberto, Freeman).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kelly, L, 3-2
|2
|
|5
|8
|8
|4
|2
|56
|3.27
|C.Smith
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|40
|6.59
|Uceta
|3
|
|4
|4
|3
|2
|2
|47
|9.64
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 4-0
|7
|
|7
|2
|2
|0
|7
|82
|4.04
|Bickford
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.92
|Alberto
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|9.00
IBB_off Kelly (Freeman).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T_2:45. A_46,850 (56,000).
