L.A. Dodgers 4, Philadelphia 1

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 9 4 7 9 Betts rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .260 Freeman 1b 5 2 3 2 0 0 .322 T.Turner ss 2 0 1 1 2 1 .283 Smith c 3 0 1 0 2 2 .255 J.Turner dh 3 0 0 1 2 1 .198 Taylor lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240 Bellinger cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .207 Alberto 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .237 Lux 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .260

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 1 7 1 1 10 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .234 Bohm 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .290 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Segura 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .293 Schwarber dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .199 Realmuto c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .231 Camargo ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .263 Herrera lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .246 Quinn cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .143

Los Angeles 120 000 001_4 9 0 Philadelphia 000 000 001_1 7 1

E_Realmuto (3). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Betts (8), T.Turner (10), Schwarber 2 (6), Realmuto (5). RBIs_J.Turner (29), Freeman 2 (21), T.Turner (28), Realmuto (9). SB_T.Turner (8). SF_T.Turner.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Betts, Taylor 3, Bellinger 2); Philadelphia 3 (Herrera 2, Bohm). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; Philadelphia 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_J.Turner, Lux, Camargo. GIDP_Alberto, Taylor.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Bohm, Segura, Hoskins; Bohm, Segura, Hoskins).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urías, W, 3-3 5 2 0 0 0 5 80 2.63 Almonte, H, 1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 17 0.00 Vesia, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.53 Phillips, H, 3 1 1 0 0 1 2 24 2.93 Bickford 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 21 3.46 Kimbrel, S, 8-8 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 6 3.27

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suárez, L, 4-2 3 5 3 3 2 5 84 4.12 Nelson 2 2 0 0 2 0 43 3.10 Norwood 2 0 0 0 2 3 36 7.11 Familia 1 1 0 0 1 0 13 3.95 Bellatti 1 1 1 0 0 1 18 2.38

Inherited runners-scored_Vesia 1-0, Kimbrel 1-0. WP_Nelson.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:44. A_30,025 (42,792).

