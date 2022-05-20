Trending:
L.A. Dodgers 4, Philadelphia 1

The Associated Press
May 20, 2022 11:06 pm
< a min read
      

Los Angeles
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
33
4
9
4
7
9

Betts rf
5
1
1
0
0
1
.260

Los Angeles 120 000 001_4 9 0
Philadelphia 000 000 001_1 7 1

E_Realmuto (3). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Betts (8), T.Turner (10), Schwarber 2 (6), Realmuto (5). RBIs_J.Turner (29), Freeman 2 (21), T.Turner (28), Realmuto (9). SB_T.Turner (8). SF_T.Turner.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Betts, Taylor 3, Bellinger 2); Philadelphia 3 (Herrera 2, Bohm). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; Philadelphia 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_J.Turner, Lux, Camargo. GIDP_Alberto, Taylor.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Bohm, Segura, Hoskins; Bohm, Segura, Hoskins).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urías, W, 3-3 5 2 0 0 0 5 80 2.63
Almonte, H, 1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 17 0.00
Vesia, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.53
Phillips, H, 3 1 1 0 0 1 2 24 2.93
Bickford 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 21 3.46
Kimbrel, S, 8-8 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 6 3.27
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Suárez, L, 4-2 3 5 3 3 2 5 84 4.12
Nelson 2 2 0 0 2 0 43 3.10
Norwood 2 0 0 0 2 3 36 7.11
Familia 1 1 0 0 1 0 13 3.95
Bellatti 1 1 1 0 0 1 18 2.38

Inherited runners-scored_Vesia 1-0, Kimbrel 1-0. WP_Nelson.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:44. A_30,025 (42,792).

Top Stories