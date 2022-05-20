Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

L.A. Dodgers 4, Philadelphia 1

The Associated Press
May 20, 2022 11:06 pm
< a min read
      

Los Angeles

Philadelphia

ab
r
h
bi

        How are federal agencies actively pursuing ways to improve the interactions with their constituents?

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
33

READ MORE

Los Angeles Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 9 4 Totals 34 1 7 1
Betts rf 5 1 1 0 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0
Freeman 1b 5 2 3 2 Bohm 3b 4 0 0 0
T.Turner ss 2 0 1 1 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0
Smith c 3 0 1 0 Segura 2b 4 0 1 0
J.Turner dh 3 0 0 1 Schwarber dh 4 1 2 0
Taylor lf 4 0 0 0 Realmuto c 4 0 1 1
Bellinger cf 3 0 1 0 Camargo ss 4 0 2 0
Alberto 3b 4 0 1 0 Herrera lf 4 0 0 0
Lux 2b 4 1 1 0 Quinn cf 3 0 1 0
Los Angeles 120 000 001 4
Philadelphia 000 000 001 1

E_Realmuto (3). DP_Los Angeles 0, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Betts (8), T.Turner (10), Schwarber 2 (6), Realmuto (5). SB_T.Turner (8). SF_T.Turner (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Urías W,3-3 5 2 0 0 0 5
Almonte H,1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Vesia H,3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Phillips H,3 1 1 0 0 1 2
Bickford 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Kimbrel S,8-8 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Philadelphia
Suárez L,4-2 3 5 3 3 2 5
Nelson 2 2 0 0 2 0
Norwood 2 0 0 0 2 3
Familia 1 1 0 0 1 0
Bellatti 1 1 1 0 0 1

WP_Nelson.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

        How are federal agencies actively pursuing ways to improve the interactions with their constituents?

T_3:44. A_30,025 (42,792).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|27 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOE -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories