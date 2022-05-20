L.A. Dodgers 4, Philadelphia 1

Los Angeles
Philadelphia
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
33
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Turner ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Turner dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Schwarber dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Taylor lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bellinger cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Camargo ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Alberto 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Herrera lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lux 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Quinn cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|120
|000
|001
|—
|4
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
E_Realmuto (3). DP_Los Angeles 0, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Betts (8), T.Turner (10), Schwarber 2 (6), Realmuto (5). SB_T.Turner (8). SF_T.Turner (3).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Urías W,3-3
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Almonte H,1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vesia H,3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phillips H,3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bickford
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Kimbrel S,8-8
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Suárez L,4-2
|3
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Nelson
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Norwood
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Familia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bellatti
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
WP_Nelson.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:44. A_30,025 (42,792).
