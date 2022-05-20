L.A. Dodgers 4, Philadelphia 1

Los Angeles Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 4 9 4 Totals 34 1 7 1 Betts rf 5 1 1 0 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 5 2 3 2 Bohm 3b 4 0 0 0 T.Turner ss 2 0 1 1 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 Smith c 3 0 1 0 Segura 2b 4 0 1 0 J.Turner dh 3 0 0 1 Schwarber dh 4 1 2 0 Taylor lf 4 0 0 0 Realmuto c 4 0 1 1 Bellinger cf 3 0 1 0 Camargo ss 4 0 2 0 Alberto 3b 4 0 1 0 Herrera lf 4 0 0 0 Lux 2b 4 1 1 0 Quinn cf 3 0 1 0

Los Angeles 120 000 001 — 4 Philadelphia 000 000 001 — 1

E_Realmuto (3). DP_Los Angeles 0, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Betts (8), T.Turner (10), Schwarber 2 (6), Realmuto (5). SB_T.Turner (8). SF_T.Turner (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Urías W,3-3 5 2 0 0 0 5 Almonte H,1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Vesia H,3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Phillips H,3 1 1 0 0 1 2 Bickford 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 Kimbrel S,8-8 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

Philadelphia Suárez L,4-2 3 5 3 3 2 5 Nelson 2 2 0 0 2 0 Norwood 2 0 0 0 2 3 Familia 1 1 0 0 1 0 Bellatti 1 1 1 0 0 1

WP_Nelson.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:44. A_30,025 (42,792).

