L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 3

The Associated Press
May 18, 2022 1:10 am
Arizona

Los Angeles

Arizona Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 33 5 9 5
Varsho c 5 2 2 0 Betts rf 4 1 1 0
Luplow rf 4 0 1 0 Freeman 1b 4 0 1 1
P.Smith dh 4 0 1 2 T.Turner ss 4 0 1 0
Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 W.Smith c 4 1 1 0
Rojas 3b 3 1 1 0 Muncy 3b 4 1 1 0
Peralta lf 4 0 1 0 J.Turner dh 4 1 1 3
Perdomo ss 4 0 1 1 Bellinger cf 3 1 2 0
Thomas cf 4 0 1 0 Taylor lf 3 0 0 0
Hager 2b 2 0 1 0 Lux 2b 3 0 1 1
Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0
Arizona 011 000 100 3
Los Angeles 100 400 00x 5

DP_Arizona 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Arizona 8, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Luplow (1), Betts (7), W.Smith (5), Bellinger (9). HR_J.Turner (4). SB_T.Turner (7), Bellinger (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Davies L,2-2 4 7 5 5 0 2
Mantiply 1 1 0 0 0 2
Kennedy 1 1 0 0 0 2
Ramirez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Melancon 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles
Buehler W,5-1 5 6 2 2 2 4
Bruihl H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Graterol H,5 2-3 2 1 1 1 0
Price H,1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Hudson S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Kennedy.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Larry Vanover; Second, David Rackley; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:01. A_35,643 (56,000).

Top Stories