L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 3

Arizona
Los Angeles
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
...
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|
|Varsho c
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Luplow rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|P.Smith dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Smith c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rojas 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Muncy 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Turner dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Perdomo ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bellinger cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Taylor lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hager 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lux 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|011
|000
|100
|—
|3
|Los Angeles
|100
|400
|00x
|—
|5
DP_Arizona 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Arizona 8, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Luplow (1), Betts (7), W.Smith (5), Bellinger (9). HR_J.Turner (4). SB_T.Turner (7), Bellinger (4).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Davies L,2-2
|4
|
|7
|5
|5
|0
|2
|Mantiply
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kennedy
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ramirez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Melancon
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Buehler W,5-1
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Bruihl H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Graterol H,5
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Price H,1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hudson S,2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Kennedy.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Larry Vanover; Second, David Rackley; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:01. A_35,643 (56,000).
