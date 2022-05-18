L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 3

Arizona
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
3
9
3
3
9
Varsho c
5
2
2
0
0
1
.252
|Luplow rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.192
|P.Smith dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.228
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Rojas 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.243
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Perdomo ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.207
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Hager 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.111
|a-Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|0
|6
|
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.312
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|W.Smith c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Muncy 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|J.Turner dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.203
|Bellinger cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Taylor lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Lux 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Arizona
|011
|000
|100_3
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|100
|400
|00x_5
|9
|0
a-struck out for Hager in the 9th.
LOB_Arizona 8, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Luplow (1), Betts (7), W.Smith (5), Bellinger (9). HR_J.Turner (4), off Davies. RBIs_Perdomo (4), P.Smith 2 (15), Freeman (19), J.Turner 3 (28), Lux (11). SB_T.Turner (7), Bellinger (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Thomas, Walker 3, Rojas); Los Angeles 2 (Lux, Muncy). RISP_Arizona 2 for 11; Los Angeles 4 for 8.
Runners moved up_Perdomo, P.Smith.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (T.Turner, Freeman, T.Turner).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies, L, 2-2
|4
|
|7
|5
|5
|0
|2
|74
|4.35
|Mantiply
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.61
|Kennedy
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.24
|Ramirez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|3.94
|Melancon
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|8.03
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buehler, W, 5-1
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|91
|2.89
|Bruihl, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.61
|Graterol, H, 5
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|21
|4.50
|Price, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|1.50
|Hudson, S, 2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.84
Inherited runners-scored_Price 2-0. WP_Kennedy.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Larry Vanover; Second, David Rackley; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:01. A_35,643 (56,000).
