Sports News

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 3

The Associated Press
May 18, 2022 1:10 am
Arizona
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
35
3
9
3
3
9

Varsho c
5
2
2
0
0
1
.252

Totals 35 3 9 3 3 9
Varsho c 5 2 2 0 0 1 .252
Luplow rf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .192
P.Smith dh 4 0 1 2 0 2 .228
Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .212
Rojas 3b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .243
Peralta lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .202
Perdomo ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .207
Thomas cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .314
Hager 2b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .111
a-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .118
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 9 5 0 6
Betts rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .262
Freeman 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .312
T.Turner ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .280
W.Smith c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .253
Muncy 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .167
J.Turner dh 4 1 1 3 0 1 .203
Bellinger cf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .205
Taylor lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .248
Lux 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .260
Arizona 011 000 100_3 9 0
Los Angeles 100 400 00x_5 9 0

a-struck out for Hager in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 8, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Luplow (1), Betts (7), W.Smith (5), Bellinger (9). HR_J.Turner (4), off Davies. RBIs_Perdomo (4), P.Smith 2 (15), Freeman (19), J.Turner 3 (28), Lux (11). SB_T.Turner (7), Bellinger (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Thomas, Walker 3, Rojas); Los Angeles 2 (Lux, Muncy). RISP_Arizona 2 for 11; Los Angeles 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_Perdomo, P.Smith.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (T.Turner, Freeman, T.Turner).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Davies, L, 2-2 4 7 5 5 0 2 74 4.35
Mantiply 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 0.61
Kennedy 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 3.24
Ramirez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 19 3.94
Melancon 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 8.03
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Buehler, W, 5-1 5 6 2 2 2 4 91 2.89
Bruihl, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 2.61
Graterol, H, 5 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 21 4.50
Price, H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 16 1.50
Hudson, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.84

Inherited runners-scored_Price 2-0. WP_Kennedy.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Larry Vanover; Second, David Rackley; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:01. A_35,643 (56,000).

Sports News

Top Stories