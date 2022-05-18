L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 3

Arizona

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

35

3

9

3

3

9 Varsho c

5

2

2

0

0

1

.252 READ MORE

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 3 9 3 3 9 Varsho c 5 2 2 0 0 1 .252 Luplow rf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .192 P.Smith dh 4 0 1 2 0 2 .228 Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .212 Rojas 3b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .243 Peralta lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .202 Perdomo ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .207 Thomas cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .314 Hager 2b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .111 a-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .118

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 9 5 0 6 Betts rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .262 Freeman 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .312 T.Turner ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .280 W.Smith c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .253 Muncy 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .167 J.Turner dh 4 1 1 3 0 1 .203 Bellinger cf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .205 Taylor lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .248 Lux 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .260

Arizona 011 000 100_3 9 0 Los Angeles 100 400 00x_5 9 0

a-struck out for Hager in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 8, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Luplow (1), Betts (7), W.Smith (5), Bellinger (9). HR_J.Turner (4), off Davies. RBIs_Perdomo (4), P.Smith 2 (15), Freeman (19), J.Turner 3 (28), Lux (11). SB_T.Turner (7), Bellinger (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Thomas, Walker 3, Rojas); Los Angeles 2 (Lux, Muncy). RISP_Arizona 2 for 11; Los Angeles 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_Perdomo, P.Smith.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (T.Turner, Freeman, T.Turner).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davies, L, 2-2 4 7 5 5 0 2 74 4.35 Mantiply 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 0.61 Kennedy 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 3.24 Ramirez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 19 3.94 Melancon 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 8.03

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Buehler, W, 5-1 5 6 2 2 2 4 91 2.89 Bruihl, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 2.61 Graterol, H, 5 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 21 4.50 Price, H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 16 1.50 Hudson, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.84

Inherited runners-scored_Price 2-0. WP_Kennedy.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Larry Vanover; Second, David Rackley; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:01. A_35,643 (56,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.