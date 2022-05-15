L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 4

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|3
|6
|7
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.236
|Bohm dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Schwarber lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.189
|Quinn cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|Segura 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.309
|Herrera cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Camargo 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Stott ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.135
|Stubbs c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.350
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|5
|5
|8
|
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.254
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|T.Turner ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Smith c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.150
|J.Turner dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|Taylor lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.255
|Lux 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.250
|Philadelphia
|040
|000
|000_4
|8
|0
|Los Angeles
|001
|100
|012_5
|7
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
E_Lux (3). LOB_Philadelphia 10, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Stubbs (2), Camargo (3), T.Turner (9), Betts (5), Lux (3). 3B_Bellinger (2). HR_Betts (7), off Nola. RBIs_Stubbs (2), Hoskins 2 (19), Betts 2 (17), Muncy (13), Lux 2 (8). SB_Segura (4), Stubbs (1), T.Turner (6), Taylor 2 (3). CS_Taylor (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 6 (Castellanos 2, Stubbs, Herrera 2, Bohm); Los Angeles 4 (Smith 2, Bellinger, Freeman). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 10; Los Angeles 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_J.Turner, T.Turner. GIDP_Castellanos, Bohm, T.Turner, J.Turner.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Camargo, Segura, Hoskins; Camargo, Segura, Hoskins); Los Angeles 2 (Muncy, Lux, Freeman; Lux, T.Turner, Freeman).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|108
|3.64
|Familia, H, 5
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|17
|4.26
|Knebel, L, 0-3, BS, 7-9
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|21
|3.60
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Grove
|3
|2-3
|4
|4
|0
|3
|3
|70
|0.00
|Bickford
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.18
|Vesia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|2.79
|Almonte
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|31
|0.00
|Greene, W, 1-0
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Bickford 1-0. HBP_Bickford (Schwarber), Nola (Taylor).
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:33. A_51,869 (56,000).
