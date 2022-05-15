Trending:
L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 4

The Associated Press
May 15, 2022 1:06 am
1 min read
      
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 8 3 6 7
Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 2 1 0 .236
Bohm dh 5 0 2 0 0 1 .315
Schwarber lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .189
Quinn cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .158
Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .279
Segura 2b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .309
Herrera cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .275
Camargo 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .238
Stott ss 4 1 0 0 0 1 .135
Stubbs c 3 1 2 1 1 1 .350
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 5 7 5 5 8
Betts rf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .254
Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .295
T.Turner ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .273
Smith c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .263
Muncy 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .150
J.Turner dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .205
Bellinger cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .202
Taylor lf 1 1 0 0 2 0 .255
Lux 2b 3 1 1 2 1 2 .250
Philadelphia 040 000 000_4 8 0
Los Angeles 001 100 012_5 7 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

E_Lux (3). LOB_Philadelphia 10, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Stubbs (2), Camargo (3), T.Turner (9), Betts (5), Lux (3). 3B_Bellinger (2). HR_Betts (7), off Nola. RBIs_Stubbs (2), Hoskins 2 (19), Betts 2 (17), Muncy (13), Lux 2 (8). SB_Segura (4), Stubbs (1), T.Turner (6), Taylor 2 (3). CS_Taylor (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 6 (Castellanos 2, Stubbs, Herrera 2, Bohm); Los Angeles 4 (Smith 2, Bellinger, Freeman). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 10; Los Angeles 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_J.Turner, T.Turner. GIDP_Castellanos, Bohm, T.Turner, J.Turner.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Camargo, Segura, Hoskins; Camargo, Segura, Hoskins); Los Angeles 2 (Muncy, Lux, Freeman; Lux, T.Turner, Freeman).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola 7 4 2 2 2 8 108 3.64
Familia, H, 5 1 1 1 1 2 0 17 4.26
Knebel, L, 0-3, BS, 7-9 2-3 2 2 2 1 0 21 3.60
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Grove 3 2-3 4 4 0 3 3 70 0.00
Bickford 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.18
Vesia 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 2.79
Almonte 1 1 0 0 3 0 31 0.00
Greene, W, 1-0 2 2 0 0 0 1 26 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Bickford 1-0. HBP_Bickford (Schwarber), Nola (Taylor).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:33. A_51,869 (56,000).

Top Stories