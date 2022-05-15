Trending:
L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 4

The Associated Press
May 15, 2022 1:06 am
Philadelphia Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 8 3 Totals 30 5 7 5
Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 2 Betts rf 4 1 2 2
Bohm dh 5 0 2 0 Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0
Schwarber lf 2 0 0 0 T.Turner ss 3 1 1 0
Quinn cf 0 0 0 0 Smith c 4 0 1 0
Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 Muncy 3b 4 0 1 1
Segura 2b 5 1 2 0 J.Turner dh 4 0 0 0
Herrera cf-lf 4 0 0 0 Bellinger cf 4 1 1 0
Camargo 3b 3 1 1 0 Taylor lf 1 1 0 0
Stott ss 4 1 0 0 Lux 2b 3 1 1 2
Stubbs c 3 1 2 1
Philadelphia 040 000 000 4
Los Angeles 001 100 012 5

E_Lux (3). DP_Philadelphia 2, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Philadelphia 10, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Stubbs (2), Camargo (3), T.Turner (9), Betts (5), Lux (3). 3B_Bellinger (2). HR_Betts (7). SB_Segura (4), Stubbs (1), T.Turner (6), Taylor 2 (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Nola 7 4 2 2 2 8
Familia H,5 1 1 1 1 2 0
Knebel L,0-3 BS,7-9 2-3 2 2 2 1 0
Los Angeles
Grove 3 2-3 4 4 0 3 3
Bickford 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Vesia 1 1 0 0 0 2
Almonte 1 1 0 0 3 0
Greene W,1-0 2 2 0 0 0 1

HBP_Bickford (Schwarber), Nola (Taylor).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:33. A_51,869 (56,000).

