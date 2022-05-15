L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 4

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|5
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Bohm dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Turner ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Quinn cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Segura 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|J.Turner dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Herrera cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Camargo 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Taylor lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Stott ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Lux 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Stubbs c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|040
|000
|000
|—
|4
|Los Angeles
|001
|100
|012
|—
|5
E_Lux (3). DP_Philadelphia 2, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Philadelphia 10, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Stubbs (2), Camargo (3), T.Turner (9), Betts (5), Lux (3). 3B_Bellinger (2). HR_Betts (7). SB_Segura (4), Stubbs (1), T.Turner (6), Taylor 2 (3).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nola
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|Familia H,5
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Knebel L,0-3 BS,7-9
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Grove
|3
|2-3
|4
|4
|0
|3
|3
|Bickford
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vesia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Almonte
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Greene W,1-0
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Bickford (Schwarber), Nola (Taylor).
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:33. A_51,869 (56,000).
