L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 4

Los Angeles Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 6 8 6 Totals 33 4 9 4 Betts rf 5 1 1 1 Varsho dh 1 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 Luplow ph-dh 0 0 0 0 T.Turner ss 4 1 2 2 Hummel ph-dh 1 1 0 0 W.Smith c 4 0 0 0 Rojas 3b 4 0 3 3 J.Turner 3b 3 1 0 0 Marte 2b 5 0 1 0 Taylor lf 3 0 1 0 Walker 1b 5 0 0 1 Bellinger cf 4 0 1 0 Peralta lf 4 0 1 0 Alberto 2b 4 1 1 0 P.Smith rf 3 0 0 0 Ríos dh 3 2 1 3 Thomas cf 3 1 1 0 Perdomo ss 3 0 0 0 Herrera c 4 2 3 0

Los Angeles 040 001 100 — 6 Arizona 000 010 102 — 4

E_P.Smith (2). DP_Los Angeles 2, Arizona 1. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Arizona 10. 2B_Peralta (7), Rojas (1). 3B_Taylor (3). HR_Ríos (6), Betts (13), T.Turner (4). SB_Freeman (4). SF_Rojas (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Pepiot 4 1-3 3 1 1 3 5 Graterol W,1-2 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Vesia 1 3 1 1 0 1 Hudson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kimbrel 1 2 2 2 1 0

Arizona Bumgarner L,2-3 6 7 5 5 2 3 Wendelken 1 1 1 0 1 0 Holton 2 0 0 0 0 1

Wendelken pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Pepiot (Varsho), Hudson 2 (Peralta,Thomas). WP_Vesia.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:11. A_24,865 (48,686).

