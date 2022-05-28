Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 4

The Associated Press
May 28, 2022 1:05 am
< a min read
      

Los Angeles

Arizona

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
34
6
8
6

Totals
33
4
9
4

Betts rf
5
1
1
1

Varsho dh
1
0
0
0

Freeman 1b
4
0
1
0

...

READ MORE

Los Angeles Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 6 8 6 Totals 33 4 9 4
Betts rf 5 1 1 1 Varsho dh 1 0 0 0
Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 Luplow ph-dh 0 0 0 0
T.Turner ss 4 1 2 2 Hummel ph-dh 1 1 0 0
W.Smith c 4 0 0 0 Rojas 3b 4 0 3 3
J.Turner 3b 3 1 0 0 Marte 2b 5 0 1 0
Taylor lf 3 0 1 0 Walker 1b 5 0 0 1
Bellinger cf 4 0 1 0 Peralta lf 4 0 1 0
Alberto 2b 4 1 1 0 P.Smith rf 3 0 0 0
Ríos dh 3 2 1 3 Thomas cf 3 1 1 0
Perdomo ss 3 0 0 0
Herrera c 4 2 3 0
Los Angeles 040 001 100 6
Arizona 000 010 102 4

E_P.Smith (2). DP_Los Angeles 2, Arizona 1. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Arizona 10. 2B_Peralta (7), Rojas (1). 3B_Taylor (3). HR_Ríos (6), Betts (13), T.Turner (4). SB_Freeman (4). SF_Rojas (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Pepiot 4 1-3 3 1 1 3 5
Graterol W,1-2 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Vesia 1 3 1 1 0 1
Hudson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kimbrel 1 2 2 2 1 0
Arizona
Bumgarner L,2-3 6 7 5 5 2 3
Wendelken 1 1 1 0 1 0
Holton 2 0 0 0 0 1

Wendelken pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Pepiot (Varsho), Hudson 2 (Peralta,Thomas). WP_Vesia.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:11. A_24,865 (48,686).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|3 2022 Procurement Playbook - EPA -...
6|3 Virtual Member Briefing with State...
6|3 How Colorado Communities Can Improve...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories