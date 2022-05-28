L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 4

Los Angeles
Arizona
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
34
6
8
6
Totals
33
4
9
4
Betts rf
5
1
1
1
Varsho dh
1
0
0
0
Freeman 1b
4
0
1
0
...
E_P.Smith (2). DP_Los Angeles 2, Arizona 1. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Arizona 10. 2B_Peralta (7), Rojas (1). 3B_Taylor (3). HR_Ríos (6), Betts (13), T.Turner (4). SB_Freeman (4). SF_Rojas (2).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pepiot
|4
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Graterol W,1-2
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vesia
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Hudson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kimbrel
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bumgarner L,2-3
|6
|
|7
|5
|5
|2
|3
|Wendelken
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Holton
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Wendelken pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Pepiot (Varsho), Hudson 2 (Peralta,Thomas). WP_Vesia.
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_3:11. A_24,865 (48,686).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.