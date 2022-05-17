L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 6

Arizona

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 6 6 6 14 Varsho c 4 0 1 0 1 1 .246 Rojas 3b 1 1 0 0 2 0 .233 a-Marte ph-2b 2 0 2 2 0 0 .231 P.Smith rf 3 1 1 1 0 2 .226 b-Luplow ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .182 Walker 1b 3 1 1 2 1 2 .210 Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Hummel dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .175 Thomas cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .296 Perdomo ss 3 1 0 0 1 2 .203 Hager 2b-3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .000

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 7 9 7 2 8 Betts rf 4 2 3 2 0 1 .269 Freeman 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .300 T.Turner ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .274 W.Smith c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .253 Muncy dh 3 1 0 0 1 0 .159 J.Turner 3b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .202 Bellinger cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .197 Taylor lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .266 Alberto 2b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .242 c-Lux ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247

Arizona 003 000 201_6 6 0 Los Angeles 000 105 10x_7 9 1

a-singled for Rojas in the 7th. b-struck out for P.Smith in the 7th. c-popped out for Alberto in the 7th.

E_Alberto (2). LOB_Arizona 6, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Betts (6). HR_Walker (8), off Pepiot; Thomas (2), off White; W.Smith (3), off Gilbert; Betts (8), off Gilbert; T.Turner (2), off Gilbert; J.Turner (3), off Gilbert. RBIs_P.Smith (13), Walker 2 (17), Thomas (4), Marte 2 (11), W.Smith (17), Betts 2 (20), T.Turner (23), J.Turner 2 (25), Freeman (15). CS_Varsho (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Peralta, Luplow); Los Angeles 0. RISP_Arizona 3 for 7; Los Angeles 1 for 1.

GIDP_Alberto.

DP_Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Hager, Walker).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gilbert, L, 0-2 5 2-3 7 6 6 2 6 97 5.02 Wendelken 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 11 6.75 Nelson 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 1.23 C.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 8.44

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pepiot 4 2 3 3 3 5 87 3.86 Bruihl, W, 1-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.89 White, H, 1 1 1-3 1 2 1 1 3 28 4.82 Vesia, H, 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 2.70 Phillips, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.14 Kimbrel, S, 7-7 1 1 1 1 1 3 29 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Wendelken 1-0, Nelson 1-1, Vesia 2-1. PB_W.Smith (1).

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:10. A_42,089 (56,000).

