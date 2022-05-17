L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 6

Arizona
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
6
6
6
6
14
Varsho c
4
0
1
0
1
1
.246
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|6
|6
|6
|14
|
|Varsho c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Rojas 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.233
|a-Marte ph-2b
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.231
|P.Smith rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.226
|b-Luplow ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.210
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Hummel dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.175
|Thomas cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.296
|Perdomo ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.203
|Hager 2b-3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|7
|9
|7
|2
|8
|
|Betts rf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.269
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|T.Turner ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|W.Smith c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Muncy dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.159
|J.Turner 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.202
|Bellinger cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.197
|Taylor lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Alberto 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|c-Lux ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Arizona
|003
|000
|201_6
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|105
|10x_7
|9
|1
a-singled for Rojas in the 7th. b-struck out for P.Smith in the 7th. c-popped out for Alberto in the 7th.
E_Alberto (2). LOB_Arizona 6, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Betts (6). HR_Walker (8), off Pepiot; Thomas (2), off White; W.Smith (3), off Gilbert; Betts (8), off Gilbert; T.Turner (2), off Gilbert; J.Turner (3), off Gilbert. RBIs_P.Smith (13), Walker 2 (17), Thomas (4), Marte 2 (11), W.Smith (17), Betts 2 (20), T.Turner (23), J.Turner 2 (25), Freeman (15). CS_Varsho (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Peralta, Luplow); Los Angeles 0. RISP_Arizona 3 for 7; Los Angeles 1 for 1.
GIDP_Alberto.
DP_Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Hager, Walker).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert, L, 0-2
|5
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|6
|97
|5.02
|Wendelken
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|6.75
|Nelson
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.23
|C.Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|8.44
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pepiot
|4
|
|2
|3
|3
|3
|5
|87
|3.86
|Bruihl, W, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.89
|White, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|28
|4.82
|Vesia, H, 2
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.70
|Phillips, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.14
|Kimbrel, S, 7-7
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|29
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored_Wendelken 1-0, Nelson 1-1, Vesia 2-1. PB_W.Smith (1).
Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:10. A_42,089 (56,000).
