Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 6

The Associated Press
May 17, 2022 1:19 am
1 min read
      

Arizona
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
33
6
6
6
6
14

Varsho c
4
0
1
0
1
1
.246

READ MORE
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 6 6 6 14
Varsho c 4 0 1 0 1 1 .246
Rojas 3b 1 1 0 0 2 0 .233
a-Marte ph-2b 2 0 2 2 0 0 .231
P.Smith rf 3 1 1 1 0 2 .226
b-Luplow ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .182
Walker 1b 3 1 1 2 1 2 .210
Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Hummel dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .175
Thomas cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .296
Perdomo ss 3 1 0 0 1 2 .203
Hager 2b-3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .000
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 7 9 7 2 8
Betts rf 4 2 3 2 0 1 .269
Freeman 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .300
T.Turner ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .274
W.Smith c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .253
Muncy dh 3 1 0 0 1 0 .159
J.Turner 3b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .202
Bellinger cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .197
Taylor lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .266
Alberto 2b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .242
c-Lux ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Arizona 003 000 201_6 6 0
Los Angeles 000 105 10x_7 9 1

a-singled for Rojas in the 7th. b-struck out for P.Smith in the 7th. c-popped out for Alberto in the 7th.

E_Alberto (2). LOB_Arizona 6, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Betts (6). HR_Walker (8), off Pepiot; Thomas (2), off White; W.Smith (3), off Gilbert; Betts (8), off Gilbert; T.Turner (2), off Gilbert; J.Turner (3), off Gilbert. RBIs_P.Smith (13), Walker 2 (17), Thomas (4), Marte 2 (11), W.Smith (17), Betts 2 (20), T.Turner (23), J.Turner 2 (25), Freeman (15). CS_Varsho (2).

        How are agencies creating more impactful cloud optimization? Learn how experts from GSA, the Education Department, the National Museum of African American History and Culture and Appian secure and scale cloud.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Peralta, Luplow); Los Angeles 0. RISP_Arizona 3 for 7; Los Angeles 1 for 1.

GIDP_Alberto.

DP_Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Hager, Walker).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gilbert, L, 0-2 5 2-3 7 6 6 2 6 97 5.02
Wendelken 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 11 6.75
Nelson 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 1.23
C.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 8.44
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pepiot 4 2 3 3 3 5 87 3.86
Bruihl, W, 1-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.89
White, H, 1 1 1-3 1 2 1 1 3 28 4.82
Vesia, H, 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 2.70
Phillips, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.14
Kimbrel, S, 7-7 1 1 1 1 1 3 29 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Wendelken 1-0, Nelson 1-1, Vesia 2-1. PB_W.Smith (1).

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:10. A_42,089 (56,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|24 PegaWorld iNspire
5|24 Minimize Public Sector Risk with an...
5|24 Avoiding Data Lockdown - Protecting...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories