LA Galaxy host the Houston Dynamo in Western Conference play

Houston Dynamo (4-5-3, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (6-4-2, fourth in the Western Conference) Carson, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles -161, Houston +427, Draw +291; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy and the Houston Dynamo meet in conference play.

The Galaxy are 4-3-1 against Western Conference teams. The Galaxy rank fifth in the Western Conference with 50 shots on goal, averaging 4.2 per game.

The Dynamo are 3-4-3 against Western Conference opponents. The Dynamo are sixth in the Western Conference with 14 goals led by Darwin Quintero with five.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chicharito has five goals for the Galaxy. Douglas Costa has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

Quintero has five goals for the Dynamo. Sebastian Ferreira has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 4-4-2, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Dynamo: 4-4-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Adam Esparza-Saldana (injured), Jorge Villafana (injured).

Dynamo: Adalberto Carrasquilla (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

