Las Vegas 100, Phoenix 80

PHOENIX (80) DeShields 8-15 1-2 19, Turner 1-3 1-2 3, Charles 4-15 0-0 9, Peddy 2-6 0-0 5, Taurasi 4-14 5-6 14, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Anigwe 1-3 2-6 4, Gustafson 4-6 0-0 9, Cunningham 5-6 4-4 17. Totals 29-70 13-20 80. LAS VEGAS (100) Hamby 4-4 4-6 13, Young 6-13 7-7 20, Wilson 3-7 3-4 9, Gray 5-11 3-4 13, Plum 8-15 5-7 24, Plaisance 4-8 0-0 11, Stokes 1-4 0-0 2, Bell 1-2... READ MORE

PHOENIX (80)

DeShields 8-15 1-2 19, Turner 1-3 1-2 3, Charles 4-15 0-0 9, Peddy 2-6 0-0 5, Taurasi 4-14 5-6 14, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Anigwe 1-3 2-6 4, Gustafson 4-6 0-0 9, Cunningham 5-6 4-4 17. Totals 29-70 13-20 80.

LAS VEGAS (100)

Hamby 4-4 4-6 13, Young 6-13 7-7 20, Wilson 3-7 3-4 9, Gray 5-11 3-4 13, Plum 8-15 5-7 24, Plaisance 4-8 0-0 11, Stokes 1-4 0-0 2, Bell 1-2 0-0 2, Colson 1-3 0-0 2, Sheppard 1-4 1-2 4. Totals 34-71 23-30 100.

Phoenix 25 17 18 20 — 80 Las Vegas 22 22 38 18 — 100

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 9-29 (Cunningham 3-4, DeShields 2-5, Gustafson 1-1, Peddy 1-3, Charles 1-7, Taurasi 1-7, Thomas 0-2), Las Vegas 9-27 (Plum 3-6, Plaisance 3-7, Hamby 1-1, Sheppard 1-3, Young 1-4, Bell 0-1, Colson 0-1, Stokes 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Gray 0-2). Fouled Out_Phoenix None, Las Vegas 1 (Sheppard). Rebounds_Phoenix 33 (Turner 8), Las Vegas 36 (Plaisance 9). Assists_Phoenix 16 (Taurasi 7), Las Vegas 18 (Gray, Young 5). Total Fouls_Phoenix 25, Las Vegas 22. A_5,572 (12,000)

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.