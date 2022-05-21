Las Vegas 100, Phoenix 80

PHOENIX (80)
DeShields 8-15 1-2 19, Turner 1-3 1-2 3, Charles 4-15 0-0 9, Peddy 2-6 0-0 5, Taurasi 4-14 5-6 14, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Anigwe 1-3 2-6 4, Gustafson 4-6 0-0 9, Cunningham 5-6 4-4 17. Totals 29-70 13-20 80.
LAS VEGAS (100)
Hamby 4-4 4-6 13, Young 6-13 7-7 20, Wilson 3-7 3-4 9, Gray 5-11 3-4 13, Plum 8-15 5-7 24, Plaisance 4-8 0-0 11, Stokes 1-4 0-0 2, Bell 1-2...
|Phoenix
|25
|17
|18
|20
|—
|80
|Las Vegas
|22
|22
|38
|18
|—
|100
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 9-29 (Cunningham 3-4, DeShields 2-5, Gustafson 1-1, Peddy 1-3, Charles 1-7, Taurasi 1-7, Thomas 0-2), Las Vegas 9-27 (Plum 3-6, Plaisance 3-7, Hamby 1-1, Sheppard 1-3, Young 1-4, Bell 0-1, Colson 0-1, Stokes 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Gray 0-2). Fouled Out_Phoenix None, Las Vegas 1 (Sheppard). Rebounds_Phoenix 33 (Turner 8), Las Vegas 36 (Plaisance 9). Assists_Phoenix 16 (Taurasi 7), Las Vegas 18 (Gray, Young 5). Total Fouls_Phoenix 25, Las Vegas 22. A_5,572 (12,000)
