Las Vegas 85, Seattle 74

SEATTLE (74)

G.Williams 0-7 0-0 0, Stewart 8-19 2-2 21, Magbegor 4-12 0-0 8, Bird 1-5 0-0 3, Loyd 6-14 4-4 19, Lavender 2-7 0-2 4, R.Gray 1-2 0-0 2, Talbot 1-4 0-0 3, January 1-2 0-0 3, Prince 3-4 3-3 11. Totals 27-76 9-11 74.

LAS VEGAS (85)

Hamby 5-12 0-0 10, Young 6-10 5-6 19, Wilson 8-14 3-5 20, C.Gray 5-12 1-1 12, Plum 5-14 6-6 18, Plaisance 0-1 1-2 1, Bell 0-1 0-0 0, Colson 1-3 2-2 5, Sheppard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-67 18-22 85.

Seattle 18 15 26 15 — 74 Las Vegas 26 13 19 27 — 85

3-Point Goals_Seattle 11-34 (Stewart 3-7, Loyd 3-8, Prince 2-3, January 1-1, Bird 1-4, Talbot 1-4, G.Williams 0-2, Magbegor 0-2, Lavender 0-3), Las Vegas 7-18 (Young 2-3, Plum 2-5, Wilson 1-1, C.Gray 1-3, Colson 1-3, Bell 0-1, Hamby 0-1, Plaisance 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 30 (Stewart 8), Las Vegas 45 (Hamby 19). Assists_Seattle 17 (Bird 7), Las Vegas 18 (Plum 7). Total Fouls_Seattle 19, Las Vegas 21. A_6,212 (12,000)

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.