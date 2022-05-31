Las Vegas 89, Connecticut 81

CONNECTICUT (81) A.Thomas 6-12 0-0 12, Bonner 6-15 2-6 14, J.Jones 3-4 1-2 8, C.Williams 6-18 0-0 13, Hiedeman 3-9 0-0 8, B.Jones 5-8 2-2 12, S.Jones 0-1 2-2 2, Carrington 2-6 0-0 4, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Clouden 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 34-78 7-12 81. LAS VEGAS (89) Hamby 3-5 3-3 9, Plum 7-15 1-1 18, Wilson 9-19 5-7 24, Gray 5-13 2-2 13, Young 8-15 4-5 21, Plaisance 0-5 0-0 0, Stokes 1-1... READ MORE

CONNECTICUT (81)

A.Thomas 6-12 0-0 12, Bonner 6-15 2-6 14, J.Jones 3-4 1-2 8, C.Williams 6-18 0-0 13, Hiedeman 3-9 0-0 8, B.Jones 5-8 2-2 12, S.Jones 0-1 2-2 2, Carrington 2-6 0-0 4, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Clouden 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 34-78 7-12 81.

LAS VEGAS (89)

Hamby 3-5 3-3 9, Plum 7-15 1-1 18, Wilson 9-19 5-7 24, Gray 5-13 2-2 13, Young 8-15 4-5 21, Plaisance 0-5 0-0 0, Stokes 1-1 2-2 4, Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Colson 0-0 0-0 0, Sheppard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-73 17-20 89.

Connecticut 21 21 19 20 — 81 Las Vegas 23 27 22 17 — 89

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 6-22 (Clouden 2-2, Hiedeman 2-7, J.Jones 1-2, C.Williams 1-4, Carrington 0-2, Bonner 0-5), Las Vegas 6-25 (Plum 3-7, Gray 1-4, Wilson 1-4, Young 1-4, Hamby 0-1, Plaisance 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 37 (J.Jones 13), Las Vegas 38 (Wilson 14). Assists_Connecticut 18 (A.Thomas 6), Las Vegas 20 (Plum 7). Total Fouls_Connecticut 17, Las Vegas 14. A_4,693 (12,000)

