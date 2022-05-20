Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Las Vegas 93, Minnesota 87

The Associated Press
May 20, 2022 12:06 am
< a min read
      

MINNESOTA (87)

Powers 9-21 4-4 25, Shepard 5-7 4-5 14, Fowles 8-11 4-4 20, Jefferson 5-14 3-3 14, McBride 0-4 0-0 0, Carleton 1-3 1-2 4, Milic 2-4 0-0 4, Banham 1-3 0-0 3, Westbrook 0-1 3-4 3. Totals 31-68 19-22 87.

LAS VEGAS (93)

Hamby 6-12 2-6 14, Young 8-12 6-7 25, Wilson 5-9 6-6 17, Gray 6-10 3-4 17, Plum 4-16 5-6 14, Plaisance 1-4 0-0 3, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0, Sheppard 1-4...

READ MORE

MINNESOTA (87)

Powers 9-21 4-4 25, Shepard 5-7 4-5 14, Fowles 8-11 4-4 20, Jefferson 5-14 3-3 14, McBride 0-4 0-0 0, Carleton 1-3 1-2 4, Milic 2-4 0-0 4, Banham 1-3 0-0 3, Westbrook 0-1 3-4 3. Totals 31-68 19-22 87.

LAS VEGAS (93)

Hamby 6-12 2-6 14, Young 8-12 6-7 25, Wilson 5-9 6-6 17, Gray 6-10 3-4 17, Plum 4-16 5-6 14, Plaisance 1-4 0-0 3, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0, Sheppard 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 31-67 22-29 93.

Minnesota 25 18 23 21 87
Las Vegas 26 28 16 23 93

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 6-21 (Powers 3-7, Banham 1-2, Carleton 1-3, Jefferson 1-4, Milic 0-1, Shepard 0-1, Westbrook 0-1, McBride 0-2), Las Vegas 9-27 (Young 3-5, Gray 2-4, Wilson 1-2, Sheppard 1-3, Plaisance 1-4, Plum 1-8, Hamby 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 36 (Shepard 14), Las Vegas 33 (Hamby 12). Assists_Minnesota 21 (Jefferson 7), Las Vegas 22 (Gray 7). Total Fouls_Minnesota 21, Las Vegas 15.

        What role does identity play at the Department of Defense as they look to the future?

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|26 Effective Use of the COSO Framework (16...
5|26 Analyzing and Optimizing GPO's on...
5|26 ElevateIT: DFW Technology Summit 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories