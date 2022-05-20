Las Vegas 93, Minnesota 87

MINNESOTA (87)
Powers 9-21 4-4 25, Shepard 5-7 4-5 14, Fowles 8-11 4-4 20, Jefferson 5-14 3-3 14, McBride 0-4 0-0 0, Carleton 1-3 1-2 4, Milic 2-4 0-0 4, Banham 1-3 0-0 3, Westbrook 0-1 3-4 3. Totals 31-68 19-22 87.
LAS VEGAS (93)
Hamby 6-12 2-6 14, Young 8-12 6-7 25, Wilson 5-9 6-6 17, Gray 6-10 3-4 17, Plum 4-16 5-6 14, Plaisance 1-4 0-0 3, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0, Sheppard 1-4...
|Minnesota
|25
|18
|23
|21
|—
|87
|Las Vegas
|26
|28
|16
|23
|—
|93
3-Point Goals_Minnesota 6-21 (Powers 3-7, Banham 1-2, Carleton 1-3, Jefferson 1-4, Milic 0-1, Shepard 0-1, Westbrook 0-1, McBride 0-2), Las Vegas 9-27 (Young 3-5, Gray 2-4, Wilson 1-2, Sheppard 1-3, Plaisance 1-4, Plum 1-8, Hamby 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 36 (Shepard 14), Las Vegas 33 (Hamby 12). Assists_Minnesota 21 (Jefferson 7), Las Vegas 22 (Gray 7). Total Fouls_Minnesota 21, Las Vegas 15.
