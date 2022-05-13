Trending:
Las Vegas 96, Atlanta 73

May 13, 2022 9:38 pm
LAS VEGAS (96)

Hamby 3-7 4-4 11, Young 4-9 4-5 13, Wilson 6-11 3-4 15, Gray 6-12 0-0 14, Plum 4-7 3-4 14, Bell 0-3 0-0 0, Plaisance 2-5 0-0 6, Sheppard 2-3 0-0 6, Williams 4-9 2-2 14, Colson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 32-68 16-19 96.

ATLANTA (73)

Coffey 0-4 2-4 2, Howard 4-10 3-3 13, Parker 4-10 0-0 8, Wallace 1-7 0-0 2, Wheeler 4-8 0-0 8, Billings 4-6 0-0 8, Hillmon 0-1 1-2 1, Walker 2-5 1-2 6, Vaughn 2-3 1-1 5, McDonald 7-11 1-2 20. Totals 28-65 9-14 73.

Las Vegas 23 26 20 27 96
Atlanta 12 21 19 21 73

3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 16-35 (Williams 4-9, Plum 3-4, Sheppard 2-3, Gray 2-4, Plaisance 2-5, Colson 1-2, Hamby 1-3, Young 1-3, Bell 0-1, Wilson 0-1), Atlanta 8-17 (McDonald 5-7, Howard 2-2, Walker 1-2, Parker 0-1, Wheeler 0-1, Coffey 0-2, Wallace 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 31 (Hamby 13), Atlanta 36 (Coffey, Wheeler 7). Assists_Las Vegas 24 (Plum 11), Atlanta 16 (Parker, Wallace, Wheeler 3). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 16, Atlanta 19. A_3,138 (3,500)

