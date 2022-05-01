On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Late scoring burst sends NYCFC to 3-0 victory over San Jose

The Associated Press
May 1, 2022 4:01 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City FC broke a scoreless tie with a three-goal outburst late in the second half and Sean Johnson had three saves in a 3-0 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes in MLS action on Sunday.

Keaton Parks scored the first goal for NYCFC (4-3-1) in the 74th minute on a give-and-go with Talles Magno. Gabriel Pereira notched the second goal from inside the box four minutes later. Chris Gloster capped the scoring when he took an overhead pass and beat San Jose keeper JT Marcinkowski to the left side in the 88th minute.

NYCFC outshot the Earthquakes (1-5-3) 24-11 with a commanding 11-3 advantage in shots on goal.

Marcinkowski finished with eight saves.

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!

NYCFC has scored 14 goals in its last three matches.

The Earthquakes fell to 0-4-0 all-time at Yankee Stadium.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News