Leclerc leads Ferrari 1-2 in 1st practice for Spanish GP

MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One leader Charles Leclerc and Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz set the fastest times in the first practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix on Friday.

Leclerc posted a session-leading lap of 1 minute, 19.828 seconds. Defending world champion Max Verstappen had the third best time at 0.336 seconds off Leclerc’s pace in his Red Bull.

Mercedes’ George Russell was fourth, followed by Alpine’s Fernando Alonso in fifth and Lewis Hamilton in his Mercedes in sixth.

Leclerc leads Verstappen by 19 points after five races, but Verstappen has been closing the gap after back-to-back wins in Italy and Miami.

The second practice session is later Friday. Qualifying will be on Saturday following a third practice session. The 66-lap race is on Sunday.

