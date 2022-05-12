Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Lightning strike in OT to force Game 7 vs. Maple Leafs

The Associated Press
May 12, 2022 11:43 pm
1 min read
      

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point scored on a rebound with 1:56 remaining in overtime, giving the Tampa Bay Lightning a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night and forcing Game 7 in the first-round playoff series between the Atlantic Division rivals.

Ondrej Palat, Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who blew a two-goal lead for the second straight game and trailed 3-2 entering the third period.

Andrei Vasilevskiy had 30 saves, nine in overtime, to improve to 18-0 following a loss over the past three postseasons.

John Tavares scored twice in the last 34 seconds of the second period to put the Maple Leafs ahead 3-2. Auston Matthews also had a goal for Toronto, which has been eliminated in the first round each of the past five seasons and is winless in its last eight close-out games.

        Cloud security and scalability is an important topic in government today. But what lessons have agencies learned to create more impactful optimization for the future? During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the General Services Administration, Department of Education, the National Museum of African American History and Culture and Appian are implementing strategies and initiatives around securing and scaling the cloud.

Jack Campbell stopped 32 shots for the Maple Leafs, who are chasing their first playoff series win in 18 years.

Game 7 is Saturday in Toronto.

BRUINS 5, HURRICANES 2

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand scored one goal and assisted on another, and Jeremy Swayman stopped 23 shots to lead Boston past Carolina and send their first-round playoff series to a decisive seventh game.

The home team has won all six games in the series so far — an edge for Carolina, which will host Game 7 on Saturday.

Charlie Coyle also scored for Boston, and Erik Haula and Derek Forbort added third-period goals before Curtis Lazar backhanded the puck into the empty net with 4:17 to play.

Andrei Svechnikov scored twice and Antti Raanta made 29 saves for the Hurricanes, who have won three games by a combined score of 15-4 and lost three by a total of 14-6.

        Read more: Sports News

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|19 20th Annual AFCEA Pacific Northwest...
5|19 Red Hat Coffee Hour Series with Gene...
5|19 Meet with Air Force Research Labs...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories