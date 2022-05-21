On Air: Safe Money Radio
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Live updates | A soggy start to weekend at PGA Championship

The Associated Press
May 21, 2022 9:19 am
< a min read
      

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The Latest on the second round of the PGA Championship (all times local):

___

8 a.m.

Out with the wind, in with the rain at the PGA Championship on Saturday.

        How are federal agencies actively pursuing ways...

READ MORE

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The Latest on the second round of the PGA Championship (all times local):

___

8 a.m.

Out with the wind, in with the rain at the PGA Championship on Saturday.

        How are federal agencies actively pursuing ways to improve the interactions with their constituents?

Southern Hills had about a half-inch of rain in the early morning hours, along with a lightning show that delayed the start of the third round by some 30 minutes. That left the course a little softer as it was starting to get firm.

Will Zalatoris has a one-shot lead and won’t tee off until early afternoon. On deck is Tiger Woods, who showed great fight in his finish for a 69 to make the cut by one.

Woods was 12 shots behind.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|27 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOE -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories