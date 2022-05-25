On Air: IT Innovation Insider
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Liverpool’s Thiago might be fit for Champions League final

The Associated Press
May 25, 2022 10:56 am
< a min read
      

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara could be fit for the Champions League final against Real Madrid despite missing training on Wednesday because of injury.

The Spain international came off with an Achilles tendon injury in the 3-1 win over Wolverhampton on Sunday but Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the problem “was not that bad.”

“He could be able to train tomorrow (Thursday),” Klopp said. “It’s surprisingly good (news).”

Another Liverpool midfielder, Fabinho,...

READ MORE

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara could be fit for the Champions League final against Real Madrid despite missing training on Wednesday because of injury.

The Spain international came off with an Achilles tendon injury in the 3-1 win over Wolverhampton on Sunday but Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the problem “was not that bad.”

“He could be able to train tomorrow (Thursday),” Klopp said. “It’s surprisingly good (news).”

Another Liverpool midfielder, Fabinho, trained after missing the team’s last three matches because of a hamstring injury.

        How are federal agencies actively pursuing ways to improve the interactions with their constituents?

Defender Joe Gomez, who has sat out the last two games with an ankle injury, also trained.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|1 2022 - FAR Supplement - EPAAR -...
6|1 Assured Neuro Symbolic Learning and...
6|1 Raising the Game: Better Tools for K-12...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories